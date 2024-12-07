Meghalaya Nuggets

Training programme on recirculating aquaculture

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 6: A two-day training programme on ‘Recirculating Aquaculture and Biofloc Systems in Fresh Water Aquaculture’ was conducted by the ICAR-CIFA, Rahara, Kolkata, in collaboration with the Directorate of Fisheries, Shillong at the Meghalaya State Fisheries Research and Training Institute, Mawpun, on December 3 and 4.

Scientists presented a lecture on effective fish pond management for enhancing fish production and lectured on live fish food organisms.

The programme included field visits and opportunities to interact with fish farmers from the Ri-Bhoi district who participated in the training.

Financial literacy campaign in SWKH

From Our Correspondent

Mawkyrwat, Dec 6: Several members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) participated in the District Level Financial Literacy Campaign Cum Exhibition 2024 organised at Mawkyrwat Presbyterian Church Ground, South West Khasi Hills on Friday. The programme was conducted as part of the efforts to raise awareness among the public about the social security schemes such as PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY and MHIS as well as to learn more about the financial assistance schemes and different types of bank loans and to give awareness about schemes from different line departments.

A free medical check-up was also conducted as part of the programme.

Farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs from the district showcased their products.

The programme was attended by district Deputy Commissioner B. Mawlong in the presence of other government dignitaries, bank officials and SHG members.

People sensitized on disaster preparedness

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Dec 6: A weeklong familiarization Exercise on Search & Rescue, and First Aid programme was organised by the National Disaster Response Force in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority, South Garo Hills here recently.

The programme aimed to educate the people on various emergency response techniques and disaster preparedness, especially for the villages affected by the recent natural disaster that hit the South Garo Hills district.

The goal of the familiarization exercise was to help people be the first responders when emergency services are not available.

Loan mela benefits SWGH SHGs

From Our Correspondent



TURA, Dec 6: Around 156 Self Help Groups (SHGs) received loan sanctions amounting to an impressive

Rs 7,25,40,000 from various bank branches under SWGH during a SHG Loan Mela cum Gender Campaign Launch in Ampati, on Friday.

A statement here stated that the significant financial boost will enhance the livelihoods of SHG members and further the economic development of the region.

An enrollment drive was also conducted to promote bank linkages, social security schemes, and account openings for SHG members. SHG members showcased their products at dedicated stalls, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange during the interactive session.

The event, held to empower SHGs and promote gender equality, was graced by esteemed government dignitaries and officials from leading banks and other representatives from One Stop Centre in the presence of SHG members from all three blocks under South West Garo Hills.

The highlight of the event was the felicitation of Financial Inclusion (FI) Cadres, Community Gender Health Advocates (CGHAs), and Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) for their outstanding contributions to the upliftment of SHG members and the broader community.

The MSRLS have been working hard, empowering rural communities through financial access, skill development, and gender equality initiatives.