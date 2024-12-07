HC disposes of PIL on NEHU affairs

SHILLONG, Dec 6: The High Court of Meghalaya has disposed of the PIL pertaining to the state of affairs in the North-Eastern Hill University.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee had taken cognizance of the state of affairs in NEHU, at the instance of advocate Phuyosa Yobin (petitioner).

On Friday, it was submitted by the petitioner that the situation in the university is slowly moving towards normalisation. The scheduled examinations have been postponed. Classes have commenced.

The probe committee constituted by the Ministry of Education is inquiring into the issues and has been granted extension of time to file its report to the central government.

The court noted that Additional Advocate General Khalid Khan (appearing for the state), counsel appearing for the university, S Sen and counsel for the Union of India, K Gurung confirmed the above facts.

“We think the purpose of this public interest litigation has been served. We dispose of this petition with the above observations, with liberty to apply afresh, if the occasion so arises in the future,” the court said in its order.