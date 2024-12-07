Saturday, December 7, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

HC disposes of PIL on NEHU affairs

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Dec 6: The High Court of Meghalaya has disposed of the PIL pertaining to the state of affairs in the North-Eastern Hill University.
The Division Bench of Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee had taken cognizance of the state of affairs in NEHU, at the instance of advocate Phuyosa Yobin (petitioner).
On Friday, it was submitted by the petitioner that the situation in the university is slowly moving towards normalisation. The scheduled examinations have been postponed. Classes have commenced.
The probe committee constituted by the Ministry of Education is inquiring into the issues and has been granted extension of time to file its report to the central government.
The court noted that Additional Advocate General Khalid Khan (appearing for the state), counsel appearing for the university, S Sen and counsel for the Union of India, K Gurung confirmed the above facts.
“We think the purpose of this public interest litigation has been served. We dispose of this petition with the above observations, with liberty to apply afresh, if the occasion so arises in the future,” the court said in its order.

Previous article
Iconic Ward’s Lake hosts Asia’s biggest Spoken Fest
Next article
Meghalaya’s first state varsity gets UGC recognition
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NPP undermines autonomy of district councils: Cong

SHILLONG, Dec 6: The Opposition Congress on Friday criticised the NPP for undermining the autonomy of the district...
MEGHALAYA

BJP MLA slams Assam govt’s beef ban move

Sanbor Shullai says people should be free to eat whatever they like SHILLONG, Dec 6: Senior BJP leader and...
MEGHALAYA

State earns PDS laurels

NEW DELHI, Dec 6: The Department of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs has been recognised by the...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya’s first state varsity gets UGC recognition

SHILLONG, Dec 6: The University Grants Commission has accorded recognition to Captain Williamson Sangma State University. A letter from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NPP undermines autonomy of district councils: Cong

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 6: The Opposition Congress on Friday criticised...

BJP MLA slams Assam govt’s beef ban move

MEGHALAYA 0
Sanbor Shullai says people should be free to eat...

State earns PDS laurels

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Dec 6: The Department of Food Civil...
Load more

Popular news

NPP undermines autonomy of district councils: Cong

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 6: The Opposition Congress on Friday criticised...

BJP MLA slams Assam govt’s beef ban move

MEGHALAYA 0
Sanbor Shullai says people should be free to eat...

State earns PDS laurels

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Dec 6: The Department of Food Civil...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge