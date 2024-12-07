Leadership decisions will be made collectively: Cong on Mamata’s ‘can run INDIA bloc’ remark

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Congress on Thursday responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s expressed willingness to lead the INDIA bloc, emphasising that leadership decisions for the Opposition alliance would be made collectively by all member parties rather than public declarations.

Mamata recently voiced dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc and stated her readiness to lead the alliance if given the opportunity. Mamata also clarified that while she would not leave Bengal, she could oversee the bloc’s operations from there.

Her remarks followed TMC MP Kirti Azad’s suggestion, along with many others, that the West Bengal Chief Minister should be appointed as the head of the INDIA bloc. Speaking to IANS, Congress leaders, however, highlighted that such decisions require consensus.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi told IANS, “Nitish Kumar also expressed his desire to lead the INDIA bloc. But in a coalition of this magnitude, leadership decisions are not made unilaterally.”

“It requires agreement and consultation among all members. The bloc will collectively decide who will lead, who will be the convener, or if there will be a chairperson, who that person will be,” he said.

“It’s natural for leaders to aspire to lead, but such decisions are not about individual ambitions,” Alvi added. Congress Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar echoed this sentiment, stating, “The INDIA bloc is a coalition of many parties, and leadership decisions will be made collectively.”

Another Congress MP, Tanuj Punia, stressed the importance of internal discussions over public declarations. “This matter should be discussed with the Leader of Opposition and the party’s National President. It’s not something to be debated in the media. If Mamata Banerjee has suggestions, they should be presented for discussion among all member parties, and decisions will be taken accordingly,” he said.

The INDIA bloc, formed to challenge the BJP in the elections, comprises over two dozen Opposition parties. While the Congress, as the largest party in the bloc, is seen as the natural leader, the TMC has consistently advocated for Mamata to take on a prominent leadership role.

Meanwhile, the bloc has faced criticism for internal divisions and a lack of coordination, raising questions about its effectiveness in presenting a unified challenge to the BJP.

IANS