Meghalaya to assess impact of Assam govt’s ban on beef consumption: Dhar

SHILLONG, Dec 7: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Saturday said the state government is examining any likely impact of the ban on beef consumption in hotels and public places in Assam in Meghalaya, vis-à-vis the transportation of cattle to the state. He made it clear that nobody can interfere with the food habits of the people of Meghalaya.

Dhar was reacting to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government’s decision to ban the consumption of beef in hotels and public places.

Pointed out that there are many restaurants in the border areas which might be impacted due to the ban, he said, “There is no need to worry as the district administration will work accordingly and ensure movement of cattle to the state.”

On Friday, senior BJP leader and MLA, Sanbor Shullai had slammed the Assam government’s decision to ban the consumption of beef in public places.

Condemning the new diktat, he said such a decision should not have been taken as the Constitution of India has not restricted the consumption of beef.

Shullai said he has prepared a letter condemning the BJP-led Assam government’s move. The letter would be sent to the party’s central leadership with a copy to Sarma.