Case of ‘illegal appointments’ in WGH reaches High Court

Selected candidates submitted fake documents: Petitioner

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Dec 7: The case of alleged illegal appointments of teachers in the Dadenggre subdivision of West Garo Hills (WGH) has reached the High Court of Meghalaya.

Istiak Alom, one of the candidates, filed the case on December 3 demanding action against the alleged illegal appointments of around 30 teachers from the general category.

Earlier, he and other complainants had sought information from the government on the action taken against the teachers who allegedly provided fake degrees of D.El.Ed from various universities. The government informed the complaints that a preliminary report had been prepared but the content of it could not be disclosed at this time. A final report is awaited even after more than six months have elapsed since the complaint was lodged.

Amid the allegation of foul play, the government had set up a three-member inquiry committee which was supposed to submit its report in 25 days. The inquiry was ordered on May 22 this year. According to an RTI reply that Alom received, no inquiry report has been submitted so far. The department claimed that only a preliminary report has been filed.

“It is really disturbing that the government is protecting the wrongdoers. We waited for quite a while for the government to act but no action has been initiated against them. We had to approach the High Court for justice,” said Alom.

Early this year, 34 candidates from the unreserved category were appointed as teachers. In due course, alleged gross violations in the appointment process came to the fore.

Alom had filed an RTI application to the Assam education board, seeking information on whether residents of Meghalaya were allowed to sit for SCERT exams. The board replied in the negative. It emerged that 12 candidates secured jobs by submitting fake degree certificates.

“The report was supposed to be submitted within 25 days. When it was not done, I had filed an RTI application demanding the inquiry report. However, in their reply, they said the inquiry is ongoing and they cannot provide me the report,” Alom said.

He said he had filed another RTI application after 3 months but the reply from the department was the same. Meanwhile SCERT, Assam confirmed that only Assam residents were eligible for their D.El.Ed courses.

Alom lamented that it has been more than 6 months now but the department is yet to provide the report of inquiry. He said the lack of transparency drove him to the doors of the High Court. The first hearing was held on December 5.

“After hearing the matter, the court issued notices to Meghalaya and Assam governments and 12 private respondents,” Alom said.

Earlier, two FIRs were filed by candidates in different police stations of WGH. The case is still under investigation.

It is alleged that some candidates landed jobs by shelling out money. What strengthened this suspicion is that action is not being taken against them.

“The entire process was biased. Some got recruited despite everyone knowing that their degrees were questionable. Then, more qualified candidates were ignored. Everyone was working in tandem to provide them jobs,” Alom said.

He said questions on the validity of appointments can be raised in the cases of 32 of the 34 candidates. He added that two candidates, who passed DIET Tura, were appointed but one of them, who passed in alternative English, was provided a job to teach Assamese.

“Where was the scrutiny of certificates that were provided? If we can through RTI applications find out the validity of certificates provided by candidates, is it not the duty of the education department to verify these documents?” Alom asked.

There were altogether 192 vacant posts in Dadenggre subdivision. Of the 34 appointed, 2 did not turn up.