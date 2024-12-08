JH group seeks open competition among tribes for 80% reservation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: The Jaintia Coordination Committee for Reservation Policy (JCCRP) has suggested an open competition among the three tribes of Meghalaya for 80% reservation.

In their submission to the Expert Committee on Reservation Policy, the JCCRP said this will ensure that each major indigenous tribe has equitable access to opportunities.

They pointed out that the present allocation of 40% reservation for Khasi and Jaintia tribes collectively creates ambiguity and potential inequality in employment opportunities.

The JCCRP also pointed out that there has been chronic economic and educational backwardness which are one of the main reasons for the bifurcation of the erstwhile United Khasi and Jaintia Hills District Council also resulting in the creation of the Jaintia Hills tribal areas under Para 20 of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

It also highlighted how the 2014 NGT ban on coal mining has severely affected the economy of the people in Jaintia Hills.