Sunday, December 8, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

JH group seeks open competition among tribes for 80% reservation

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: The Jaintia Coordination Committee for Reservation Policy (JCCRP) has suggested an open competition among the three tribes of Meghalaya for 80% reservation.
In their submission to the Expert Committee on Reservation Policy, the JCCRP said this will ensure that each major indigenous tribe has equitable access to opportunities.
They pointed out that the present allocation of 40% reservation for Khasi and Jaintia tribes collectively creates ambiguity and potential inequality in employment opportunities.
The JCCRP also pointed out that there has been chronic economic and educational backwardness which are one of the main reasons for the bifurcation of the erstwhile United Khasi and Jaintia Hills District Council also resulting in the creation of the Jaintia Hills tribal areas under Para 20 of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.
It also highlighted how the 2014 NGT ban on coal mining has severely affected the economy of the people in Jaintia Hills.

Previous article
Govt moving cautiously on bidding for 108 services
Next article
Meghalaya to assess impact of Assam govt’s ban on beef consumption: Dhar
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Conrad signs projects worth Rs 4,500 cr in Delhi summit

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Dec 7: The state government has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for several...
MEGHALAYA

Case of ‘illegal appointments’ in WGH reaches High Court

Selected candidates submitted fake documents: Petitioner From Our Correspondent TURA, Dec 7: The case of alleged illegal appointments of teachers...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya to assess impact of Assam govt’s ban on beef consumption: Dhar

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 7: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Saturday said the state government is examining...
MEGHALAYA

Govt moving cautiously on bidding for 108 services

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 7: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Saturday said her department, learning from past mistakes,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Conrad signs projects worth Rs 4,500 cr in Delhi summit

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Dec 7: The state...

Case of ‘illegal appointments’ in WGH reaches High Court

MEGHALAYA 0
Selected candidates submitted fake documents: Petitioner From Our Correspondent TURA, Dec...

Meghalaya to assess impact of Assam govt’s ban on beef consumption: Dhar

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 7: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang...
Load more

Popular news

Conrad signs projects worth Rs 4,500 cr in Delhi summit

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Dec 7: The state...

Case of ‘illegal appointments’ in WGH reaches High Court

MEGHALAYA 0
Selected candidates submitted fake documents: Petitioner From Our Correspondent TURA, Dec...

Meghalaya to assess impact of Assam govt’s ban on beef consumption: Dhar

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 7: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge