UDP sceptical of Cong move to pull out of NPP-led EC of KHADC

Shillong, Dec 9: The Opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) in the KHADC on Monday questioned the move of the Congress to withdraw from the NPP-led Executive Committee (EC) just before the election as an attempt to mislead or brainwash the people.

While speaking to reporters, KHADC opposition leader, Titosstarwell Chyne said that the Congress will become a laughing stock in the eyes of the people by deciding to pull out from the EC at this juncture.

“My question is why the Congress leaders are now pressurizing the party MDCs when they were the one who had endorsed the move to work with the NPP by toppling my EC,” Chyne who is also the former CEM of the KHADC said.

When asked if he is still upset since the Congress was part in toppling his EC, he said that they have to face this kind of situation in politics.

When asked if this decision of the Congress to pull out from the NPP led EC will backfire, he said that only time will tell what will happen next.

“People will give the answer in the election and we are not the one to judge,” the KHADC opposition leader said.

Reacting to the claim of NPP Cabinet Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh that any party who form the EC in KHADC will need the support of the NPP, Chyne said that it is wrong on the part of the Cabinet Minister to make such remarks.

According to him, the government can interfere with the formation of the EC in the council after the election.