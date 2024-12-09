Meghalaya CM holds meeting to discuss roadmap for drug eradication

Shillong, Dec 9: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Meghalaya, held a meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to discuss the roadmap for drug eradication in the state.

Discussions at length were held on the “Three-Pronged Approach” by the Law Enforcement, the police department, harm reduction by the Health department and Social Security by the Social Welfare department.

The meeting discussed the changes effected in the structure, functions and processes of the ANTF and also discussed the proposed strategy and the help and assistance required from various departments, like Law, Health, Education and Social Welfare departments.

In his remarks, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that a holistic approach needs to be taken, saying that the ANTF needs also to sit with each of the concerned departments and work on the implementation of the strategy in a phase-wise manner and have the action plan devised into short term, medium and long term plans.

“The scope of the ANTF is immense and vast so it would be practical and sensible to first leverage on the low hanging fruits and implement the strategy as pilot projects in certain hotbeds of drug menace in the state,” he said.

He also added that the approach needs to be a combination of zero tolerance while keeping in mind the humane sides of drug menace in the state and said: “While there should be zero tolerance by the Law Enforcement on the supply and distribution of drugs but the humane side from the point of view of the users, their rehabilitation, health and integration into the society the essential role of the Health department and the Social Welfare department comes into effect.”

The Chief Minister also stressed on the role of the Education department in sensitizing and creating awareness against drug abuse. The meeting also discussed the testing, detoxing and rehabilitation centers and also on strategies to break the supply chain of drugs in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, Minister, Health & Family Welfare, M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Minister, Education, Rakkam Sangma, Minister, Social Welfare, Paul Lyngdoh and DG, Meghalaya, Idashisha Nongrang besides senior officials from the state government were present in the meeting.

IANS