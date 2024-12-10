Daniel Craig reveals why ‘male vulnerability’ is interesting

Hollywood star Daniel Craig shared that “male vulnerability” is “interesting” and revealed that he feels “proud” to be an actor. “Male vulnerability is really interesting because, as tough as men appear to be, they’re all vulnerable. We all hide – from our kids, spouses, colleagues. The armour of masculinity is there for a reason and what is that reason? I’m always exploring it,” Craig told The Sunday Times newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Craig stars in the film adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novel Queer, and he would love to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the movie. Asked if he cares about receiving recognition, Daniel replied: “Of course! Don’t be stupid, I’d be over the moon to get a nomination. Well, it’s scary. Awards go the way of the wind, but I cannot say, ‘I don’t give a ….’ (IANS)