Vijay introduces Rashmika’s character in The Girlfriend teaser

Basking in the success of Pushpa 2, actress Rashmika Mandanna is ready to grace the silver screens once again with her upcoming film The Girlfriend. Rashmika’s rumoured boyfriend actor Vijay Deverakonda launched the teaser of the film while wishing her success. The Girlfriend is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. Alongside the Pushpa actress Rashmika Manndana, the film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, and Rohni in the prominent roles. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vijay shared the teaser of the film while calling Rashmika a “lucky charm” for many actors. (ANI)