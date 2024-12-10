Allu Arjun humbled by ‘surreal’ praise from Amitabh

Superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Pushpa: The Rule, shared that he is humbled by Amitabh Bachchan humility and called the megastar his “superhero”. Arjun took to X, where he heaped from on Amitabh after he left a note for the star and his performance. He wrote: “Amitabh ji… you are our superhero … and listening to words like this from you is surreal . Thank you for your kind words , generous compliments and heart full wishes … Humbled by your humility.” Big B too had written a note on the star. “#AlluArjun ji .. so humbled by your gracious words .. you give me more than I deserve .. we are all such huge fans of your work and talent .. may you continue to inspire us all .. my prayers and wishes for your continued success,” he wrote. (IANS)