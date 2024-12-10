Prestone Tynsong lays foundation to construct Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur road

Nongpoh, December 10: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today laid the foundation stone to initiate construction of the Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur (NUS) road, which will serve hundreds of villages in the area.

This road, which has remained in a dilapidated condition for decades, has posed significant challenges for commuters, particularly those requiring urgent medical attention.

The project connecting Nongpoh to Umden over 20 kilometers is funded under the State Plan at a cost of ₹49.53 crore. The road will be constructed as an Intermediate Lane with a width of 5.5 meters. Meanwhile, the stretch from Umden to Sonapur, spanning 38.6 kilometers, is being funded through the PMGSY-III, Batch-I scheme at a cost of ₹47.20 crore.

The event was attended by Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Umsning MLA Dr. Celestine Lyngdoh, Nongpoh MDC Balajied Rani, senior officials from the state’s Public Works Department (PWD) Roads and Buildings, district authorities of Ri Bhoi, and numerous local leaders and residents.

In his address, Prestone Tynsong emphasized the government’s commitment to the project, stating that all preparatory works will be completed within December, and the construction will commence by January 2025. The road, he said, is expected to bring immense convenience and benefits to the people of the area.

Tynsong also highlighted the government’s extensive road infrastructure an investment, revealing that over thousands of crores is spent annually on roads and bridges. For the financial year 2024-25, more than 88 roads and more than 20 bridge projects spanning approximately 800 kilometers are progressing under the PMGSY scheme.

He detailed additional funding allocations for road development across the state, including ₹1,100 crore under the State Plan, ₹1,100 crore under PMGSY, ₹400 crore under CIRF, ₹130 crore under RIDF, and ₹2,000 crore under World Bank initiatives. He expressed confidence that residents will witness substantial improvements in infrastructure over the next few years.

Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem shared his joy at the fulfillment of this long-awaited project. Reflecting on Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong’s earlier promise, Syiem noted that this day would remain memorable for the people of the area. He extended heartfelt thanks to Tynsong, PWD officials, and the state government for making the project a reality.

Overcome with emotion during his speech, Syiem acknowledged the years of frustration among locals due to the poor condition of the road. With tears in his eyes, he apologized to Tynsong on behalf of the community for any harsh words or criticism he may have faced over the years. He urged residents to embrace a spirit of gratitude and cooperation to ensure the smooth execution of the project and the realization of future initiatives in the area.

Speakers at the event also took the opportunity to extend Christmas and New Year greetings to the residents of the region and the state.