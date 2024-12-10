MHRC celebrates 76th year of UDHR

Shillong, Dec 10: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Tuesday celebrated the 76th year of Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on the International Human Rights Day 2024.

The theme of this year’s celebration was “Our Rights, Our Future Right Now”.

Governor, CH Vijayashankar, Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) chairperson, Agatha K Sangma and MHRC chairperson, Justice (retd) T. Vaiphei were present on the occasion.

“Let us work together to minimise human rights violations in the state of Meghalaya to create a society where everyone can live with dignity and hope,” Governor said while reiterating his commitment to upholding human rights in the state.

He also stressed the importance of upholding and protecting the human rights’ values in all corners of the societies.

Meanwhile, MSCPCR chairperson emphasized the significance of human rights, stating that they are the cornerstone of human dignity, equality, and freedom.

Sangma observed that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations, provides a global Framework for Protecting fundamental rights and freedoms.

She further stated that these rights include the right to life, liberty and security, freedom from oppression and discrimination, the rights to education, work and a standard of living and freedom of thought, expression and religion, the human rights.

“Human rights are the cornerstone of human dignity, equality and freedom. They are not privileges bestowed upon us. They are inherent entitlements. They are guarantees to be respected,” MSCPCR chairperson said.

Talking about this year’s theme “Our Rights, Our Future Right Now”, Sangma said that it is a call to action and it is a reminder that the pursuit for inalienable human rights is not a distant goal, but a pressing responsibility.

Other dignitaries who were present include DGP, Idashisha Nongrang, The Shillong Times Editor, Patricia Mukhim and MHRC member, Baffindalyne Giri.