MEGHALAYA

Ampati Govt School wins science exhibition

By: From Our Correspondent

TURA, Dec 10: Eight schools from across South West Garo Hills district participated in the District Level Science, Mathematics, and Environment Exhibition under the theme ‘Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’, at the Multi Facility Centre, Ampati on Tuesday.
Students showcased innovative projects demonstrating creativity and scientific acumen.
Nogrim G Momin, a Class X student from Ampati Government Higher Secondary School won the first prize, Tanbeer Mehtab, a Class VII student of Harishanti Niketan Vidyalaya Secondary School was awarded the second prize and Riddhima Hajong, a Class VIII student of St. Claret Higher Secondary School, Ampati walked away with the third prize.
It was informed that the winners will represent the district at the state-level science exhibition in Shillong. The exhibition was organised by the District School Education Officer (DSEO), South West Garo Hills, Ampati, to encourage young minds to explore innovative ideas and sustainable solutions for the future.

Villagers attack police vehicle to save timber smugglers in WGH
