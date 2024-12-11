Villagers attack police vehicle to save timber smugglers in WGH

Rajabala, Dec 10: A police vehicle, which had got into a chase against a vehicle carrying illegal timber, was attacked by a group of villagers near Phersakandi village in West Garo Hills on Tuesday.

According to police, the timber-loaded vehicle was seen by a patrolling team who tried to stop the truck. It, however, entered a densely populated area in Phersakandi. When the police tried to intercept the vehicle, angry villagers surrounded the police car in an attempt to help the smugglers escape. They also damaged the police vehicle.

“The situation is normal following the incident, but we are registering a case. A few of the perpetrators have been identified,” Superintendent of Police, WGH, Abraham T Sangma said.

Illegal timber smuggling is a menace that is rampant in the plain belt of West Garo Hills, from Hallidayganj and beyond to the border town of Tikrikilla.

Regular reports of such wanton acts, with smugglers transporting illegal timber from right under the noses of authorities meant to stop these acts and that too in broad daylight speak volumes of the boldness of the criminals and hint at collusion between parties.