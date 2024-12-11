No respect for zebra crossings

Editor,

It is astonishing how many people, especially drivers in Shillong, turn a blind eye to zebra crossings. Is it due to ignorance or do they simply ignore pedestrians trying to cross the road? Recently, while strolling the streets of Laitumkhrah, I saw an elderly lady standing next to a zebra crossing, trying to cross. No driver stopped to let her pass. She stood there waiting for a while until the traffic police intervened. Why is it that in Shillong, nobody seems to understand the bold white stripes on the road surface? Each vehicle is in a rush with no time to spare. Those stripes are there for a reason, not just for show.

It is important for all of us to make a mental note of the white and black stripes henceforth. We should know the traffic rules before we get a license to drive. Pedestrians in Shillong hesitate before crossing the road because even at the zebra crossing, we aren’t sure whether the stripes are for us or just a decorative piece. If it weren’t for the hardworking traffic police, our roads would probably turn into a chaotic symphony of horns, near-misses, and vehicles conducting their own survival of the fittest experiment.

To conclude, zebra crossings are a vital aspect of road safety, providing pedestrians with a designated space to cross while encouraging drivers to be more mindful and cautious. Their simple yet effective design ensures visibility and accessibility, making roads safer for everyone. However, their true value lies in how responsibly both pedestrians and drivers adhere to the rules, ensuring mutual respect and safety on the streets.

Yours etc.,

Adrialli Mary Lyngdoh,

Via email

Syria in turmoil

Editor

Apropos of the editorial “Dictators as dynasts” (ST December 9 2024) the fall of Bashar al-Assad marks a significant turning point for Syria. The capital, Damascus is captured by a coalition of Syrian rebels throwing the country into an uncertain future with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) also known as the “Organisation for the Liberation of the Levant” originally formed in 2011 under the name Jabhat al -Nusra – an affiliate of Al-Qaeda gaining ground. The group was one of the most effective factions fighting against Assad’s regime, with its partner, the Turkish-backed Syrian Nation Army (SNA) formerly known as the Free Syrian Army established in 2017 under the auspices of Turkey, having taken control.

The immediate aftermath in this power-shift is a power vacuum, with various factions vying for control. The HTS remains a dominant force. Assad’s fall is a blow to Russia and Iran, who supported his regime. This opens the door for greater Turkish influence in the region. The ongoing conflict and power struggles could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, with millions of Syrians already displaced and helpless. Both Russia and Iran have invested heavily in supporting Assad’s regime to maintain their strategic interests in the region. Syria was a crucial ally and a gateway for their influence in the Middle East. Both countries have provided substantial military support to Assad, including troops, equipment and financial aid. Assad’s collapse means the loss of these investments and a setback in their military presence in Syria that weakens the geopolitical influence of these two countries. It also disrupts their plans to use Syria to counterbalance Western and regional rivals. Russia, embroiled in a relentless war with Ukraine, also faces high stakes decisions as its biggest Middle East naval base is at Tartus on Syria’s Mediterranean coast. Both countries have economic interests in Syria, including reconstruction contracts and access to resources. The instability following Assad’s fall jeopardizes these economic opportunities. The future of other Iranian-supported groups, such as the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq, are now uncertain. These groups, along with Hamas in Gaza, formed what Iran called the Axis of Resistance. This has now been significantly impacted. Israel welcomes these changes as Iran is considered a threat.

The editorial rightly stated that, ‘life for the ordinary citizens would only worsen and new trouble is in store for the world at large from fundamentalists there.” The fall of Assad’s regime has created a complex and uncertain situation for Syria. Assad used strong-arm tactics against protests in 2011. This led to a civil war resulting in over half a million deaths with approximately six million people displaced. The rise of groups like the HTS and SNA brings both opportunities and challenges. While the end of Assad’s rule could portend new beginnings, the presence of fundamentalist groups poses problems of stability and security. The humanitarian situation may worsen, with potential increase in displacement and economic hardships. The international community will need to navigate this new landscape carefully to support peace and reconstruction efforts.

Yours etc;

VK Lyngdoh,

Via email