MEGHALAYA

Sanbor flags concern over beef ban impact on state’s cattle trade

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

In a letter to Assam CM, he said Meghalaya relies heavily on road connectivity through Assam for the transportation cattle, other goods

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 11: BJP leader and South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai has urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and ensure the smooth transportation of bovine animals to Meghalaya for traders with valid documents issued by state authorities. This request comes in light of the beef ban in Assam, which has posed challenges for Meghalaya’s bovine trade.
In a letter to the Assam chief minister, Shullai said, “The Northeast consists of various tribes and indigenous people whose food habits are integral to their culture. We, the people, are not against any religion, nor do we wish to hurt any religious sentiments. However, the recent beef ban in Assam has caused unrest in our state and has been misrepresented by opposition parties as part of a hidden agenda by the NDA to ban beef nationwide.”
Shullai emphasised that central leaders have repeatedly clarified that food habits are a state subject. However, he alleged that opposition parties have “played an evil role” in spreading misinformation among indigenous communities in the region.
The MLA expressed concern over the potential economic impact of the beef ban on Meghalaya, particularly during the festive season of Christmas and New Year. He noted that Meghalaya, being a landlocked state, relies heavily on road connectivity through Assam for the transportation of goods, including bovine animals. Local traders have raised grievances about the difficulties in transporting livestock for legitimate purposes such as agriculture, dairy farming, and allied activities. Shullai pointed out that Section 7(1)(i), (ii), and (7) of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, has further exacerbated the challenges faced by Meghalaya’s bovine traders. He underscored that beef is a staple food for a significant portion of the population, with approximately 60% of the state’s beef requirements being met through imports from other states.
Appealing for intervention, Shullai stated, “On behalf of the people of Meghalaya, I request your kind intervention to facilitate the smooth transportation of bovine animals to our state for traders and vehicles with valid documents issued by the state authority.”
He clarified that his appeal was made purely in consideration of the food habits of Meghalaya’s indigenous people and was not intended to offend any religious sentiments. “The people of Meghalaya respect the religious beliefs and traditions of all communities,” he added.
Praising Assam CM’s leadership, Shullai also called Sarma a “role model” for political leaders across the Northeast.

