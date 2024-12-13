Constitution provides shield, guarantee to Indians: Priyanka in LS

Friday, December 13, 2024
New Delhi, Dec 13:  Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday stressed the importance of the Constitution as a “shield and guarantee” for the nation’s security and freedom of speech.

Speaking during the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha in her maiden speech, she accused the central government of “eroding trust” in the Constitution over the past decade. Paying homage to security personnel who lost their lives defending Parliament during the December 13 attack, Priyanka began her speech by expressing heartfelt gratitude toward them.

“Our civilisation, spanning thousands of years, is rooted in dialogue and communication,” she remarked, citing traditions from the Vedas, Upanishads, and religions like Islam, Jainism, and Buddhism.

“This tradition of dialogue shaped our unique freedom struggle, which was democratic at its core, involving peasants, labourers, advocates, intellectuals, and people from all castes and communities.”

She highlighted the efforts of leaders like B.R. Ambedkar, Maulana Azad, Rajaji, Jawaharlal Nehru, and others who dedicated years to drafting the Constitution. Calling the Constitution a “lighthouse,” Priyanka said it embodies justice, hope, and aspiration, empowering citizens to demand their rights and hold governments accountable.

“Our Constitution talks about justice, hope, expression and aspiration. It is a lighthouse of all the emotions of millions of Indians. This lighthouse has given us hope that we can fight for our rights and get justice. It has given strength, belief and faith to every citizen of the country to raise their voice before which the government will have to bow down, the citizen can make or break any government,” she said.

Recalling the Unnao rape case, Priyanka spoke about the struggles of a victim whose family faced severe retaliation for seeking justice. “She was burned down, her father’s crops destroyed, and her family members cruelly beaten,” she said, stressing the challenges victims face when seeking justice.

She also mentioned her recent visit to the home of Arun Valmiki, a sanitation worker accused of theft and allegedly beaten to death, leaving behind a young family. Similarly, she referred to the Sambhal violence and her interactions with victims’ families, underscoring the need to uphold constitutional values in such cases.

Priyanka accused the ruling government of undermining the Constitution over the last ten years. She argued that the BJP now speaks of the Constitution only because the public has shown determination to protect it.

“Today, people demand a caste census to understand the nation’s reality and shape policies accordingly. But the government evades responsibility, often citing events from 1929 or questioning Nehru’s actions. What is your responsibility?” she asked.

She also slammed leaders who switched parties, sarcastically referring to them as “washed in the ruling party’s washing machine.” Priyanka accused the government of misusing agencies like the ED and CBI to target opposition leaders, labelling this practice as a reflection of fear. Priyanka mocked the BJP for avoiding debates and criticism.

“We have long sought discussions, but they lack the courage to engage. They live in fear, so much so that their media machine spreads lies and forges cases against opposition leaders,” she said. She also asserted, “The Constitution is not a document of the Sangh. If not for the Lok Sabha election results, the BJP might have already begun altering it.”

IANS

