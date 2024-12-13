Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi: Pay attention to Bangladesh, act to end Hindus’ misery

Mumbai, Dec 13: Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take note of the severe atrocities being perpetrated on the Hindus in Bangladesh and immediately intervene in the matter.

“Why is the government silent on the atrocities on the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh? The Opposition has been raising the issue in Parliament for the past few days on the injustice being meted out to the minority Hindus there, but nothing is being done by India,” Thackeray said on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that a couple of months ago, when the Bangladesh cricket team had come to India (Sep-Oct), Aditya Thackeray had demanded that we shouldn’t play with them, but the government kept mum and did nothing about it.

“We want to know why the PM is not saying anything on this. Hindus are being targeted daily, the ISKCON Temple was burnt, their leaders were arrested and subjected to action, but we are silent,” Thackeray pointed out.

Taking a jibe, Thackeray said that “on behalf of all the Hindus in the country”, he was appealing to the PM that just as he ((Modi) had taken action in the Ukraine crisis, he should do the same in Bangladesh to ensure that the attacks on Hindus stop there.

“There is no point in making slogans like ‘batenge to katenge, fatenge, marenge,’ etc here. There’s no need to indulge in showing off such bravado where there are no problems, but act decisively where Hindus are undergoing tortures (Bangladesh),” said Thackeray.

He recounted how a delegation of SS (UBT) members of Parliament had sought an appointment on Thursday to meet with the PM and discuss Bangladesh Hindus issue, but they were not given time. Now, Thackeray has said that the SS (UBT) will submit a letter to PM Modi as he may be very busy, he has to travel around the world and make speeches and probably may not have noticed the problems of Hindus in Bangladesh.

“The ex-PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina came to India where she is safe. But what about the fate and future of poor Hindus in Bangladesh facing violence? Hindutva is not just about seeking votes by instilling fear among the Hindus, but to speak up for their cause and the PM must look into it now,” demanded Thackeray.

He reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party government did not care for the injustices done to our own people in Manipur state, so it has not really understood the sufferings of the Hindus in Bangladesh, but now the Centre must spell out its role.

IANS