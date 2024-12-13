Saleng prods Centre for ASHA, Anganwadi workers’ salary hike

SHILLONG, Dec 12: Tura MP Saleng Sangma has exhorted the central government to direct all states to increase the salaries of frontline workers, such as ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

The appeal was made during the Standing Committee meeting of the Indian Association of Parliamentarians on Population and Development.

Highlighting the challenges faced in rural areas, Sangma expressed concern for pregnant women in villages. “When I see a pregnant woman in a village, my heart fills with fear, wondering if she will live to see her child,” he said.

Noting that many pregnant women in rural areas suffer from vitamin deficiencies due to poverty and their inability to afford nutritious food and supplements, the Tura MP urged the Centre to ensure state governments increase the pay for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, so they can perform their duties with greater dedication and seriousness.

It may be mentioned that the meeting also centred on the role of parliamentarians in accelerating progress towards Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on addressing teenage pregnancies and child malnutrition across the country.