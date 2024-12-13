Friday, December 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

MLCU launches three books

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Dec 12: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Press unveiled three books on Thursday during the first day of Winter Tales 2024 at Ward’s Lake, Shillong.
The first book, The Pahsyntiew: A Folktale from Meghalaya, adapted by Amayda Eden Syiem and illustrated by Casper Syiem, brings to life a cherished local folktale. Dr. Larilin Kharpuri introduced the contributors, who shared insights into the adaptation process.
The launch featured engaging activities for children, including book unwrapping, games, and colouring sessions.
The second book, Other Forgotten Songs by H. Teslet Pariat, is a compilation of traditional songs, enriched with translations, musical notations and recordings by
Mebanlamphang Lyngdoh, Tyngshainlibor Mawphlang and Amabel Susngi.
The event included a musical performance by Lyngdoh and Susngi, followed by a discussion led by Mawphlang. Dr. Lyngdoh elaborated on the project’s objective of preserving traditional songs, while the family of H. Teslet Pariat officially released the book.
The final book, Bird Folktales of Meghalaya for Children: Ki Khanaparom Shaphang Ki Sim Ha Meghalaya Na Ka Bynta Ki Khynnah, compiled and adapted by Glenn C. Kharkongor, features translations by Evarisha Mercy Syiem and illustrations by Balaiamon Kharngapkynta and Careen Joplin Langstieh.
Dr. Kharpuri introduced the team behind the book, who shared details about the folktales and the creative process behind the illustrations.
The launch concluded with a presentation of bird visuals and sounds, followed by a children-led unveiling of the book.

 

