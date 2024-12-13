News Capsule

Lok Adalat

The secretary of District Legal Services Authority, West Garo Hills, has informed that National Lok Adalat will be held on Saturday at the District and Sessions Court complex, Tura. In this regard, all concerned stakeholders have been requested to attend the same.

Convention

The Meghalaya Bank Employees’ Association will hold the 4th Women Convention on Saturday. Convener of Women Council of North East Coordination Committee AIBEA, Niyanta Sharmah, will inaugurate the convention, which will be attended by District Social Welfare Officer Emidaki Kharsandy as the guest speaker. The convention will be held at Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank Head Office.