Friday, December 13, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Lok Adalat
The secretary of District Legal Services Authority, West Garo Hills, has informed that National Lok Adalat will be held on Saturday at the District and Sessions Court complex, Tura. In this regard, all concerned stakeholders have been requested to attend the same.

Convention
The Meghalaya Bank Employees’ Association will hold the 4th Women Convention on Saturday. Convener of Women Council of North East Coordination Committee AIBEA, Niyanta Sharmah, will inaugurate the convention, which will be attended by District Social Welfare Officer Emidaki Kharsandy as the guest speaker. The convention will be held at Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank Head Office.

Previous article
MLCU launches three books
Next article
Shillong Airport expansion plans under way
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

People buy decorative items ahead of Christmas, in the city on Thursday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA

Curtain comes down on IIM Shillong’s SUSCON-XI

Conference emerges as global platform for sustainability and climate change dialogues SHILLONG, Dec 12: The 11th edition of IIM...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Airport expansion plans under way

SHILLONG, Dec 12: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is working on plans and proposals to expand the...
MEGHALAYA

MLCU launches three books

SHILLONG, Dec 12: Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Press unveiled three books on Thursday during the first day...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

People buy decorative items ahead of Christmas, in the city on Thursday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA 0

Curtain comes down on IIM Shillong’s SUSCON-XI

MEGHALAYA 0
Conference emerges as global platform for sustainability and climate...

Shillong Airport expansion plans under way

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 12: The Airports Authority of India (AAI)...
Load more

Popular news

People buy decorative items ahead of Christmas, in the city on Thursday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA 0

Curtain comes down on IIM Shillong’s SUSCON-XI

MEGHALAYA 0
Conference emerges as global platform for sustainability and climate...

Shillong Airport expansion plans under way

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 12: The Airports Authority of India (AAI)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge