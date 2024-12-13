Friday, December 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Paul underscores state's dedication to promoting eco-friendly tourism

By: By Our Reporter

Winter Tales 2024 gets under way

SHILLONG, Dec 12: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Thursday emphasised the state’s dedication to promoting eco-friendly tourism as he inaugurated the fifth edition of Winter Tales, Meghalaya’s highly anticipated cultural festival here.
Speaking to media persons, the tourism minister, while highlighting the festival’s theme ‘Balancing Traditional and Contemporary’, stressed the importance of sustainable tourism in preserving Meghalaya’s natural heritage.
During the inaugural event, Lyngdoh encouraged sustainable tourism practices among attendees.
“Winter Tales is not just a celebration of art and culture but also a reminder of our responsibility to preserve our environment. Let’s make Meghalaya a hub for green tourism,” he said.
The festival, which aligns with Meghalaya’s vision to foster eco-tourism while promoting its rich cultural diversity, is a blend of tradition and modernity, featuring cultural performances, workshops and exhibitions. Artisans, musicians and storytellers from across the state have conglomerated in Shillong, making the festival a vibrant hub of creativity and expression.
On Thursday, the festival opened with a panel discussion titled ‘The Art of Balancing Traditional While Making Space for Contemporary’, moderated by artist Isaac Tsetan Gergan.
Esteemed panellists, including Benedict Skhemlang Hynniewta and Careen Joplin Langstieh, explored integrating traditional art with modern practices to stay relevant.
Workshops focused on reviving local narratives, such as Ilari’s Jainsem and Pahsyntiew: A Folktale from Meghalaya and Bird Folktales of Meghalaya, while culinary expert Adonijah Lyngdoh conducted a live demonstration of traditional Meghalayan cuisine.
Further, craft demonstrations showcased skillful cane and bamboo works by Dakti weavers from Tangmang Village, alongside woodwork and design exhibitions by artists like Raphael Warjri. The Artisanal Market by Sauramandala Foundation displayed literary and artistic works inspired by Khasi, Garo and Jaintia cultures.
An immersive Virtual Reality experience by Turbit added a modern touch, allowing visitors to explore fantastical landscapes inspired by local folklore.
Apart from these activities, Santa Claus donned a green outfit, symbolising eco-friendly practices and spreading the message of environmental consciousness.
The evening came alive with music by artists such as the Strait Brothers, Jamelle & The Pinefolks and Jessie Lyndoh.
On the other hand, exhibitions like Art of This Place by Careen Joplin Langstieh and Through My Father’s Eyes, curated by Conrad Syiem, celebrated indigenous art and memory through photography.
On the occasion, winners of various competitions, under the theme ‘Go Green’, were recognised, whilst schoolchildren were felicitated for creating Christmas decorations from recycled materials.

State’s first PCR-based NAT machine comes up in NEIGRIHMS, to enhance blood safety
MLCU launches three books
