Friday, December 13, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

State’s first PCR-based NAT machine comes up in NEIGRIHMS, to enhance blood safety

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Dec 12: Meghalaya’s first Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) machine was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Department of Transfusion Medicine and Blood Centre, NEIGRIHMS, by Director Prof. Nalin Mehta.
Nucleic Acid Testing is a molecular screening technique for donated blood, designed to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections (TTIs) in recipients, thereby adding an extra layer of safety to blood transfusions. Ensuring the safest possible blood quality is a critical aspect of modern medical care, as certain viruses and bacteria—including HIV 1 and 2, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Syphilis, Malaria, CMV, and HTLV—can be transmitted through blood.
Further, NAT technology detects even low levels of these pathogens, identifying conditions like occult hepatitis B carrier status that might otherwise go undetected but remain infectious.
In India, Drugs Licensing guidelines mandate the screening of all donated blood for HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Syphilis, and Malaria before transfusion. Advanced technologies such as PCR/TMA-based NAT significantly improve blood safety by reducing the detection window period from weeks or months to just a few days.
“Thus, the commissioning of this machine will be a great boon for the patients of the entire North Eastern Region and Meghalaya in particular. NEIGRIHMS plans to evolve a mechanism to offer blood testing facility using this state-of-the-art technology to other Blood Centres in the region,” the NEIGRIHMS said in a statement.

Previous article
Saleng prods Centre for ASHA, Anganwadi workers’ salary hike
Next article
Paul underscores state’s dedication to promoting eco-friendly tourism
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

People buy decorative items ahead of Christmas, in the city on Thursday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA

Curtain comes down on IIM Shillong’s SUSCON-XI

Conference emerges as global platform for sustainability and climate change dialogues SHILLONG, Dec 12: The 11th edition of IIM...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Airport expansion plans under way

SHILLONG, Dec 12: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is working on plans and proposals to expand the...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Lok Adalat The secretary of District Legal Services Authority, West Garo Hills, has informed that National Lok Adalat will...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

People buy decorative items ahead of Christmas, in the city on Thursday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA 0

Curtain comes down on IIM Shillong’s SUSCON-XI

MEGHALAYA 0
Conference emerges as global platform for sustainability and climate...

Shillong Airport expansion plans under way

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 12: The Airports Authority of India (AAI)...
Load more

Popular news

People buy decorative items ahead of Christmas, in the city on Thursday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA 0

Curtain comes down on IIM Shillong’s SUSCON-XI

MEGHALAYA 0
Conference emerges as global platform for sustainability and climate...

Shillong Airport expansion plans under way

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 12: The Airports Authority of India (AAI)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge