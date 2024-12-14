Cong quits NPP-led coalition in KHADC

No impact on executive committee: Pyniaid Sing Syiem

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 13: In a major political development on Friday, the Congress’ all three MDCs in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) withdrew their support to the National People’s Party-led Executive Committee (EC) and Khasi Hills Democratic Forum, thereby bringing an end to the bonhomie between the two parties in the council.

The Congress was part of the EC since June last year after the collapse of the United Democratic Party-led EC.

The Congress’ withdrawal of support, which comes just months ahead of the election to the council, however, was on expected lines. Several party leaders and party workers wanted the MDCs to walk out of the ruling coalition.

The MDCs are PN Syiem who was the Deputy Chief Executive Member, Ronnie V Lyngdoh who is also an MLA, and Victor Rani who joined the Congress after leaving the NPP on Wednesday.

The decision of the Congress will not impact the ruling coalition which still enjoys the support of 17 MDCs in the House of 30.

KHADC Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem maintained that the exit of the three Congress MDCs will have no impact on the NPP-led executive committee.

“We still are in the majority despite losing the support of the Congress MDCs,” Syiem said.

When asked if there is any threat to his EC in case the opposition moves a no-confidence motion during the upcoming winter session, he said they will see to that when the time comes.

Earlier at a press conference, PN Syiem said he, as the Congress’ Parliamentary Party leader, had written to the CEM informing him about the party’s decision to withdraw support.

“We have abided by the party’s decision as loyal members,” the Congress leader, who also resigned as the Deputy CEM, said.

He said during a meeting held on September 20, the delegates from different Block Congress Committees (BCCs) had opined that the party needed to end its ties with the NPP in the KHADC.

“We have nothing to comment on the feeling of disappointment of the members of various BCCs on our decision to work with the NPP. We had decided to work with the NPP based on the decision and approval of the party’s top leadership,” Syiem said.

He mentioned that the District Congress Committees had written a letter to the AICC to pressure the party’s state leadership to withdraw support to the EC.

To a query, he said there will be diverse opinions on the decision taken by the party now.

He said some will feel the decision has come very late while some others will feel it was a right decision, taken respecting the voices of party workers and leaders.

“But we should not forget that this is an internal matter of the Congress and therefore, we have to respect the voices and opinions of the majority party members,” he said.

To another query, he said people will definitely praise the achievements made by the present EC.

“I can confidently say that the present EC has managed to do many good and wonderful things during its short tenure,” Syiem claimed.

He felt the decision on withdrawal of support will not affect the Congress’ prospects in the upcoming elections. He said people will assess the performance of the EC in the past year and a half.

The Congress’ Mylliem MDC was present during the press conference. Rani, who represents the Jirang constituency, also resigned as an Executive Member.