James Sangma lays foundation of Ri Bhoi Bamboo Park

Nongpoh, Dec 14: Ri Bhoi District is set to witness a groundbreaking initiative with the upcoming Ri Bhoi Bamboo Park, the first of its kind in the state. The foundation stone was laid on Saturday by James P K Sangma, Chairman of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), at Mawtnum village. The park, spanning approximately 5 acres, aims to promote sustainable development while creating employment opportunities for the region’s youth.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Umsning MLA Dr. Celestine Lyngdoh, MIDC Ltd Managing Director DD Nongmalieh, Ri Bhoi Additional Deputy Commissioner MB Tongper, former Mawhati MLA Donbok Khymdeit, the headman of Mawtnum village, and other prominent figures.

In his address, James PK Sangma highlighted the transformative potential of the project. Emphasizing bamboo’s status as “green gold,” he stated, “Bamboo has the potential to change livelihoods and bring significant revenue, much like gold. Yet its true beauty lies in its sustainability.”

Sangma lauded the promoters of the project, particularly Badhok Nongmalieh and Kamai Nongmalieh, for their dedication and strategic planning. He acknowledged the vital role of community participation, emphasizing that no industry can thrive without the active involvement and support of local communities.

“The collaboration with the Durbar Shnong of Mawtnum village in this initiative is exemplary,” Sangma noted. “This project will inspire other entrepreneurs to embrace sustainable industries, paving the way for a circular economy in Meghalaya.”

Sangma highlighted the innovative nature of the project, which integrates sustainability and modern technological advancements. He underscored the potential of bamboo as a renewable resource for products such as ethanol and bamboo pellets, which could significantly reduce carbon footprints compared to conventional charcoal and petroleum.

“The global demand for bamboo and its byproducts is set to surge,” he said. “As the Government of India blends ethanol with petroleum to reduce emissions, bamboo’s role in this process will further enhance its economic value. Meghalaya’s biodiversity, rich in diverse bamboo species, provides a golden opportunity to leverage this resource sustainably.”

The Ri Bhoi Bamboo Park is envisioned not only as a hub for economic growth but also as a catalyst for innovation and environmental stewardship. By transitioning to bamboo-based products, the project aims to offer sustainable alternatives that address pressing environmental challenges, such as deforestation and carbon emissions.

Sangma concluded by expressing optimism about the project’s long-term impact. “This initiative will not only redefine the economic landscape of Ri Bhoi District but also set a benchmark for sustainable development in Meghalaya.”

Highlighting the community’s role, the headman of Mawtnum, Badhok Nongmalieh, shared insights into the park’s objectives. He explained that the Ri Bhoi Bamboo Park is envisioned as a multi-faceted initiative to provide jobs to local youth and farmers by utilizing bamboo in diverse ways.

The park will feature 11 units dedicated to different bamboo-based industries, a training center, and guest houses constructed entirely from bamboo. “This project will serve as a model, showcasing how bamboo can significantly contribute to meeting daily needs while preserving our environment,” Nongmalieh said.

Nongmalieh also noted that the project is currently being funded entirely by the village without any governmental support, while expressing hope for future collaboration with the government. He highlighted the environmental advantages of bamboo, stating: “Unlike trees that take 10-15 years to grow before they can be used for charcoal, bamboo matures within two years, making it an eco-friendly alternative. Its use will help preserve the environment while meeting daily needs.”