B’luru take on Goa as Bagan face Kerala

New Delhi, Dec 13: The Indian Super League (ISL) promises a thrilling weekend with two high-stakes matches. Bengaluru FC, unbeaten at home this season, will host FC Goa at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The Blues, currently second on the table with 23 points, will rely on Sunil Chhetri, who is set to make his 150th ISL appearance. Chhetri, in prolific form with eight goals this season, will aim to lead Bengaluru to another home win. FC Goa, under coach Manolo Márquez, enter the clash with strong momentum, having won their last three games.

In Kolkata, table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face a struggling Kerala Blasters side. Mohun Bagan, with 23 points from 10 games, have turned the Salt Lake Stadium into a fortress, winning their last four home matches. Subhasish Bose’s return from suspension, marking his 100th ISL appearance, adds further strength to their rock-solid defence. (Agencies)

Jamshedpur pip Punjab to bag fifth home win

Jamshedpur, Dec 13: Jamshedpur FC triumphed over Punjab FC 2-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex tonight, as a brace by Javi Siverio led the Men of Steel to secure their fifth home win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. The Khalid Jamil-coached side left it late to score the winner, but held 52.3% of the possession, taking 14 shots as opposed to the nine of the visitors. Jamshedpur FC completed 70% of their passes and made 19 crosses as opposed to the 13 made by Punjab FC.

Despite overwhelming Punjab FC in most of the concerned metrics, the first half was a cagey contest before the home team counter-attacked in the 41st minute. Rei Tachikawa picked a pass a few yards ahead of the centre of the field and curled it to Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Mohammed Sanan. The attacker showed sublime close control to take on multiple Punjab FC players but his final shot landed slightly off target.

In the added time of the first half, Jamshedpur FC broke the deadlock with a goal that was arguably straight out of the training ground. Shubham Sarangi took a long throw-in that was directed to Stephen Eze inside the Punjab FC box. Eze used his aerial prowess to head the ball to Javi Hernandez, who laid out a headed pass for Javi Siverio at the centre of the box. Sivero adjusted his position immediately to unleash a precise shot into the bottom left corner, as the Red Miners went into the half-time break with a one-goal lead.

Punjab FC retaliated as soon as the second half began though. Luka Majcen brought down a long ball for Asmir Suljic who was placed a few yards away from the edge of the Jamshedpur FC 18-yard area. Suljic took a deft touch before playing the ball back to Majcen, who used his pace and power perfectly to surge deep inside the box. He then showed quick control to deliver a squared pass for Ezequiel Vidal, who tapped the ball in to level the scores in the 46th minute. (ISL Media)