Sunday, December 15, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Hit-and-run case: MHRC to examine SP’s report on Dec 19

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 14: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission will examine the report of former Ri-Bhoi SP, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa on December 19 on the alleged hit-and run-case during the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival where a biker was allegedly hit by one of the convoy vehicles of Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.
The MHRC had issued a notice to the former Ri-Bhoi SP following the incident. Subsequently, Dhanoa was transferred out of the district and appointed head of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.
MHRC Chairperson Justice (retd) T Vaiphei said the Commission would deal with the former SP on the incident as he was responsible for the affairs of the district at the time of the incident.
Confirming that the Commission has not received the report till now, he added that the former Ri-Bhoi SP has to file the report on or before December 19.
Asked if the former SP or the incumbent SP of Ri-Bhoi (Vivekanand Singh Rathore) would be summoned by the Commission, Justice Vaiphei said the Commission will go through the report first before deciding on the next course of action.
The MHRC issued the notice on November 21 after Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress president Joplin Scott Shylla lodged a complaint with the Commission.
The biker Hudderfield Rymbui, a resident of Nongtalang in West Jaintia Hills, along with a pillion rider was on his way to the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on November 15 when a police escort vehicle allegedly hit the vehicle.
The incident led to widespread resentment leading to demands for an end to the VIP culture in Meghalaya.
Facing criticism, the Tourism minister has denied the allegations while suspecting a political ploy behind attempts to link his name to the hit-and-run case.

