Sunday, December 15, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Congress condemns attack on Ampareen’s car

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 14: The Opposition Congress on Saturday condemned the attack on the vehicle of Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and appealed to the society to refrain from any kind of violence if there are any grievances.
“Why resort to violence? Someone could have been injured or lost their eyesight. That is not the way. Our society has progressed to such kind of activity like throwing stones? You may not be happy with the minister or the government but that is not the way to express (your feelings),” Opposition Chief Whip and lone Congress MLA, Ronnie V Lyngdoh said.
Stating that there are better ways to solve grievances, if any, he said, “Violence is not the way. We condemn any form of violence against anyone.”
Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh’s official vehicle was attacked by unidentified miscreants following the Bryan Adams concert at JN Stadium, Polo, around 10:35 pm on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the state police are on the job to determine whether the attack on Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh’s vehicle is a part of a bigger conspiracy or a sporadic incident.
A senior police official said investigations are on but it would be too early to say anything.

Hit-and-run case: MHRC to examine SP’s report on Dec 19
Bill on simultaneous polls undemocratic: State Cong
A President's Bodyguard shows his skills at the President's Bodyguard Parade Ground in New Delhi on Saturday

