Sunday, December 15, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State bags Energy Conservation Award

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 14: For the second year on the trot, Meghalaya has secured the 2nd position in Group-D category for the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award for its efforts in promoting energy efficiency by reducing energy consumption and promoting sustainability.
The award, instituted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, recognised Meghalaya’s commitment to achieving significant environmental impact through energy-saving initiatives.
At an event attended by distinguished personalities in New Delhi, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik presented the awards to the states recognised for their contributions in energy efficiency.
In his address, Dhankhar commended the states for their exceptional contributions to national energy conservation goals and their unwavering commitment to sustainability.
Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, who attended the event, said the state government has initiated several energy-saving measures, including efforts such as reducing energy usage in manufacturing, investing in renewable energy, adopting energy-efficient technologies, and notifying policies related to energy efficiency, some of which are in the final stages of notification.
“These initiatives have contributed to a reduction in energy consumption, aligning with the government’s long-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality,” he said.
He highlighted that the government had notified the Meghalaya Energy Conservation Regulation 2017, which aims to promote the use of BEE star-rated appliances in public procurement and bans the use of incandescent lamps and inefficient magnetic-wire chokes in tube lights.
The government has constituted a state-level steering committee to identify key pillars of energy transition at the state-level and provide policy guidance and recommendations to achieve state-specific energy transition goal.
The government also launched the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 which envisions 15% of the state’s motor vehicles being powered by electric batteries by 2025.
Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner and Secretary, Power Department, said the recognition is a testament to the state’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and resilient power infrastructure.
He mentioned that a Demand Side Management (DSM) cell has also been established in the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (MePDCL) with the assistance of the BEE to formulate a suitable business model for adopting DSM activities.
The MePDCL has also taken various steps to reduce Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses. Presently, the percentage of T&D losses is 17.53%.

Previous article
M’laya less vulnerable to deforestation compared to other Northeastern states
Next article
Hit-and-run case: MHRC to examine SP’s report on Dec 19
A President's Bodyguard shows his skills at the President's Bodyguard Parade Ground in New Delhi on Saturday

