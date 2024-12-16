1971 war veterans, serving officers from India, Bangladesh hope for stronger ties in future

Kolkata, Dec 16: As India and Bangladesh are marking the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas, a day that commemorates the historic victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, battle veterans and serving officers from both nations gather to reflect on the shared past, they speak with hope about the future, envisioning a stronger bond between their countries.

Talking to IANS, Wing Commander (Retired), D.J. Kler, reflected on the memories of the war: “Though 53 years have passed, but the memories are still fresh. We lost so many brave souls, and I lost many friends. Together, we helped create Bangladesh, liberated its people, and freed their women from terrible atrocities.

“Sadly, the situation there is dire today. Law and order are in shambles, and minorities, especially Hindus, are suffering. What crime have they committed? They are peaceful people, not terrorists, just ordinary citizens.”

He continued with words of respect for the visiting Bangladeshi delegation. “As per our tradition, guests are treated like gods. We will honour and protect them during their visit,” he said.

Major Rathindra Kumar Bhattacharya, a retired Indian officer, shared his feelings about the significance of this annual reunion. “Every year, I return here. It feels like a homecoming, a chance to reconnect with friends and fellow veterans,” he said.

On the situation in Bangladesh, he remained optimistic: “This is a temporary phase. Give it six months, and things will improve. India will never engage in actions that would attract international pressure.”

From the Bangladeshi side, Major General Asim expressed his sentiments about the shared history. “Our purpose is to celebrate the victory day for both our nations. It marks our liberation from Pakistan’s occupation force, with immense support from the Indian Army. We are commemorating this day together, which is a symbol of our enduring friendship. It is an occasion we must continue to build upon for a lasting relationship,” he said.

Major General Abdul Salam Chaudhuri (retired in 2009) from Bangladesh offered his perspective on the situation in his country, particularly regarding the treatment of minorities.

“There are vested interest groups who create false narratives for their own gain,” he remarked. “The true story is far different, in my belief. The relationship between India and Bangladesh is strong and will last forever. If anyone doubts that, just look at how we are here together today,” he said.

Vijay Diwas, celebrated on December 16, honours India’s victory in the 13-day war of 1971, culminating in Pakistan’s surrender in Dhaka and the birth of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan). This day, marked by reflection and remembrance, also serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between India and Bangladesh.

This year, in a joint spirit of celebration, eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers have travelled to Dhaka for Bangladesh’s Victory Day events. In return, eight distinguished ‘Mukti joddhas (freedom fighters)’ and two serving officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces have arrived in Kolkata to participate in the Vijay Diwas commemorations. The mutual respect and camaraderie between these veterans are a hopeful sign of a bright future ahead for both nations.

