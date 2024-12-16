Monday, December 16, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam CM undertakes 4-day Bhutan tour

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Dec 16: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Bhutan on Monday to partake in the celebration of the neighbouring country’s 117th National Day.

Sarma, it may be mentioned, is on four-day official visit to the neighbouring country, honouring an invitation extended by the Royal Government of Bhutan to grace the celebration.

Notably, the visit, which is Sarma’s maiden official trip to Bhutan after assuming the office of Chief Minister of Assam, bears profound significance.

It also underscores the enduring historical ties and bonds of amity between Assam and Bhutan. This diplomatic sojourn promises to fortify these connections further, fostering a more robust and dynamic partnership with Bhutan.

During his stay, Sarma will meet with the King of Bhutan and its Prime Minister.

Earlier, upon their arrival at Paro airport, the chief minister and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, were accorded a ceremonious welcome by Bhutan’s minister of foreign affairs and external trade Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel; India’s Ambassador to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela,and Cabinet Secretary of the Royal Government of Bhutan Kesang Deki among other dignitaries.

Adding to the spirit of hospitality, Bhutanese youths enchanted the gathering with a Bihu performance alongside Bhutan’s traditional dances, weaving an elegant panorama of shared cultural heritage and goodwill.

Previous article
Birders record 68 different species of birds at Deepor Beel on a single day
Next article
Assam investment scam: CBI files 5 more chargesheets against 18 accused
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

India’s total exports rise to $67.8 billion in November

New Delhi, Dec 16: India's total exports (merchandise and services combined) during November 2024 are estimated at $67.79...
NATIONAL

Priyanka’s ‘Palestine’ handbag in Parliament draws criticism from Naqvi and Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Parliament on Monday with a handbag displaying...
NATIONAL

Delhi HC summons SpiceJet CEO, COO after failure to pay lessors

New Delhi, Dec 16: In fresh trouble for beleaguered low-cost airline SpiceJet, the Delhi High Court has directed...
MEGHALAYA

MSSASA resolves to continue dialogue with state govt on job security

Shillong, Dec 16: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) on Monday resolved to continue with its negotiations with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s total exports rise to $67.8 billion in November

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: India's total exports (merchandise and...

Priyanka’s ‘Palestine’ handbag in Parliament draws criticism from Naqvi and Anurag Thakur

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...

Delhi HC summons SpiceJet CEO, COO after failure to pay lessors

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: In fresh trouble for beleaguered...
Load more

Popular news

India’s total exports rise to $67.8 billion in November

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: India's total exports (merchandise and...

Priyanka’s ‘Palestine’ handbag in Parliament draws criticism from Naqvi and Anurag Thakur

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...

Delhi HC summons SpiceJet CEO, COO after failure to pay lessors

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: In fresh trouble for beleaguered...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge