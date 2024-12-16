Assam CM undertakes 4-day Bhutan tour

Guwahati, Dec 16: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Bhutan on Monday to partake in the celebration of the neighbouring country’s 117th National Day.

Sarma, it may be mentioned, is on four-day official visit to the neighbouring country, honouring an invitation extended by the Royal Government of Bhutan to grace the celebration.

Notably, the visit, which is Sarma’s maiden official trip to Bhutan after assuming the office of Chief Minister of Assam, bears profound significance.

It also underscores the enduring historical ties and bonds of amity between Assam and Bhutan. This diplomatic sojourn promises to fortify these connections further, fostering a more robust and dynamic partnership with Bhutan.

During his stay, Sarma will meet with the King of Bhutan and its Prime Minister.

Earlier, upon their arrival at Paro airport, the chief minister and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, were accorded a ceremonious welcome by Bhutan’s minister of foreign affairs and external trade Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel; India’s Ambassador to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela,and Cabinet Secretary of the Royal Government of Bhutan Kesang Deki among other dignitaries.

Adding to the spirit of hospitality, Bhutanese youths enchanted the gathering with a Bihu performance alongside Bhutan’s traditional dances, weaving an elegant panorama of shared cultural heritage and goodwill.