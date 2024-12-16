Birders record 68 different species of birds at Deepor Beel on a single day

Guwahati, Dec 16: Twenty-nine nature lovers from various parts of the country participated in a birdwatching event at Deepor Beel here where they recorded 68 different species of birds on Sunday.

Biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) in collaboration with the Kamrup East Division of Assam Forest Department, planned this event as part of its WeForNature campaign.

Deepor Beel, Assam’s only Ramsar Site, boasts a rich diversity of both local and migratory birds and which recently recorded more than 26 thousand birds from 96 different species. Winter season is an especially captivating time to witness the unique beauty of this wetland because of presence of plethora of avian visitors.

“The event highlighted the vital role of community engagement in nature conservation and underscores the significance of educational efforts in fostering sustainable practices. Under the WeForNature programme, Aaranyak is spearheading such events to cultivate an interest group focused on birds and develop a long-term avian database of the region,” says Aaranyak in a press statement.

The bird watching event was guided by expert birders Udayan Borthakur, a senior scientist from Aaranyak, Prasanna Kalita, and Partha Pratim Das. Coordination of the event’s various aspects was managed by Pranab Goswami of Aaranyak and Bhupen Sarma, Forester from Kamrup East Division attended the event. Jimut Prasad Sarma, Finance Secretary of Aaranyak, also attend the event and encouraged the participants.