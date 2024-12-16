Assam investment scam: CBI files 5 more chargesheets against 18 accused

Guwahati, Dec 16: Amidst the ongoing investigation of various investment scam cases in Assam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed five more chargesheets in five separate cases against 18 accused persons.

Chargesheets have also been filed against two entities – M/s Upepithets Holdings Pvt Ltd (UHPL) and Brahmaputra Sanchay and Biniyog Cooperative Society Ltd (BSBCSL).

The cases are being investigated by CBI, Guwahati. Notably, these are apart from four chargesheets filed by CBI Delhi, which is also investigating the investment scam cases in the state.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge-sheets against three accused, including two private persons, and a private company, M/s Upepithets Holdings Pvt. Ltd; Hemen Rava, director; Sankar Saha, manager before the Special CBI Court, Guwahati, in case number RC 16E/2024, re-registered by CBI Guwahati on October 22, 2024, marking a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into a large-scale financial fraud, within the 90-day period of the arrest of the accused persons,” an official statement issued on Monday said.

The case was earlier registered against Hemen Rava at Tezpur police station under FIR number 533/2024, dated September 4, 2024, on allegations that Rava was engaged in a financial scam in contravention of RBI/SEBI guidelines. It was alleged that he induced people to enter notarised loan agreements with promises of high returns on investments.

“Another chargesheet was filed against five accused, including four private persons and a cooperative society, namely Jiten Deka, the then chairman; Indrani Das, branch manager, Azara branch; Sanjib Deka, secretary, Himangshu Talukdar, chairman, and Brahmaputra Sanchay and Biniyog Cooperative Society Ltd before the Special CBI Court, Guwahati, in case number RC 5E/2024, re-registered by CBI Guwahati on October 20, 2024,” the statement said.

“The case was originally registered against Jiten Deka, Indrani Das and others, at Azara police station on September 12, 2024. The case pertains to deposits collected by Brahmaputra Sanchay and Biniyog Cooperative Society under the scheme named “Grihalakshmi”. The investors were allegedly lured with promises of substantial returns such as bonus /interest. Subsequently, the deposits were allegedly misappropriated by the accused persons,” it said.

Chargesheets against four private persons, namely Mainao Brahma, Dipankar Bhatta, Jyotisman Sarma and Sumit Barman, were also filed before the Special CBI Court, Guwahati, in case number RC 7E/2024, re-registered by CBI Guwahati on October 20, 2024. All the accused are in judicial custody.

CBI also filed chargesheets against two private persons, namely Rishiraj Gogoi and Joy Modak before the Special CBI Court, Guwahati wherein it was alleged that the persons were involved in running stock trading business in the guise of a company formed for selling various cosmetics and other products.

Further, CBI has also charge-sheeted four private persons, namely Sankar Kumar Biswas, Rofiqul Islam, Dinesh Chandra Ray and Niranjan Kumar Malakar after investigation established that the accused had entered into a conspiracy to collect deposits through UPI/cash/cheques from different persons for investments in the name of “Titan Capital Market” and did not deposit/invest/trade the amount received from the different depositors with any regulated deposit scheme.