Monday, December 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

HYC demands consultations on amendment Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation Act

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Shillong, Dec 16: The HYC on Monday called upon the Meghalaya government to come clear on the recent amendment made to the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation Act, 2024 whereby the Investment Meghalaya Agency (IMA) has been authorized to buy and allot land to investors.

“We demand that the proposed Amendment be put in public domain for soliciting views, opinions and suggestions from the general public of the State and other stakeholders before such an Amendment is passed and made into a Llw by the State Assembly,” HYC president, Roy Kupar Synrem said.

He said that they were also of the opinion that the proposed Amendment would create a situation where the IMA, through the land mafias in the State will gain control and monopolised the land sale in the State of Meghalaya.

According to him, in the name of IMA and development, a huge plot of lands will be acquired by these land mafias from the owners and then sell them at exorbitant prices to the Government.

Synrem further stated that the proposed Amendment also runs the risks of alienation of tribal lands in the state to non-tribals or corporate houses and this will surely undermine the tribal identity and autonomy, which we enjoy at present due to various laws and legislations in force in the State.

“Therefore, we urged upon the state government to keep on hold any decision to insert the above proposed Amendment into the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation Act, 2024 without following due process of soliciting views, opinions and suggestions from the general public of the State,” HYC president stated.

Stating that land is a scarce commodity in our State and as per reports about 70% of the populations of the State are landless, he said that perhaps the Government should create land banks for these landless people also and not be hyperactive on creating land banks only for corporates or private investors.

Previous article
Historic suspension bridge on Myntdu River needs urgent repair, strengthening
Next article
MSSASA resolves to continue dialogue with state govt on job security
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

India’s total exports rise to $67.8 billion in November

New Delhi, Dec 16: India's total exports (merchandise and services combined) during November 2024 are estimated at $67.79...
NATIONAL

Priyanka’s ‘Palestine’ handbag in Parliament draws criticism from Naqvi and Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Parliament on Monday with a handbag displaying...
NATIONAL

Delhi HC summons SpiceJet CEO, COO after failure to pay lessors

New Delhi, Dec 16: In fresh trouble for beleaguered low-cost airline SpiceJet, the Delhi High Court has directed...
MEGHALAYA

MSSASA resolves to continue dialogue with state govt on job security

Shillong, Dec 16: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) on Monday resolved to continue with its negotiations with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s total exports rise to $67.8 billion in November

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: India's total exports (merchandise and...

Priyanka’s ‘Palestine’ handbag in Parliament draws criticism from Naqvi and Anurag Thakur

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...

Delhi HC summons SpiceJet CEO, COO after failure to pay lessors

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: In fresh trouble for beleaguered...
Load more

Popular news

India’s total exports rise to $67.8 billion in November

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: India's total exports (merchandise and...

Priyanka’s ‘Palestine’ handbag in Parliament draws criticism from Naqvi and Anurag Thakur

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...

Delhi HC summons SpiceJet CEO, COO after failure to pay lessors

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: In fresh trouble for beleaguered...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge