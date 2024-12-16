Monday, December 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

MSSASA resolves to continue dialogue with state govt on job security

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Dec 16: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) on Monday resolved to continue with its negotiations with the State Government on formulation of a policy for job security of the SSA teachers during its general meeting held at Students’ Field, Jaiaw.

At the same time, the MSSSA also resolved to urge upon the State Government to constitute an Empowered Committee for further discussions on this issue of the SSA teacher and also to come up with a policy pertaining to job security.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, MSSASA president, Aristotle Rymbai said that the members of the Empowered Committee should be officials from the Law department, Personnel department, Education department and also members from the SSA teachers’ associations.

He also informed that they are requesting the state government to exempt all the SSA teachers who have joined on or before July 1, 2020 to clear the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) examination.

According to him, they are seeking exemption since as per the notification issued by the government on July 1, 2020 which clearly stated that from the date of issuing of the notification MTET qualification is mandatory in the State.

MSSASA president also informed that they will have a third round of meeting with the state government on Tuesday at 11am.

Previous article
HYC demands consultations on amendment Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation Act
Next article
Delhi HC summons SpiceJet CEO, COO after failure to pay lessors
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

India’s total exports rise to $67.8 billion in November

New Delhi, Dec 16: India's total exports (merchandise and services combined) during November 2024 are estimated at $67.79...
NATIONAL

Priyanka’s ‘Palestine’ handbag in Parliament draws criticism from Naqvi and Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Parliament on Monday with a handbag displaying...
NATIONAL

Delhi HC summons SpiceJet CEO, COO after failure to pay lessors

New Delhi, Dec 16: In fresh trouble for beleaguered low-cost airline SpiceJet, the Delhi High Court has directed...
MEGHALAYA

HYC demands consultations on amendment Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation Act

  Shillong, Dec 16: The HYC on Monday called upon the Meghalaya government to come clear on the recent...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s total exports rise to $67.8 billion in November

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: India's total exports (merchandise and...

Priyanka’s ‘Palestine’ handbag in Parliament draws criticism from Naqvi and Anurag Thakur

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...

Delhi HC summons SpiceJet CEO, COO after failure to pay lessors

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: In fresh trouble for beleaguered...
Load more

Popular news

India’s total exports rise to $67.8 billion in November

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: India's total exports (merchandise and...

Priyanka’s ‘Palestine’ handbag in Parliament draws criticism from Naqvi and Anurag Thakur

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...

Delhi HC summons SpiceJet CEO, COO after failure to pay lessors

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 16: In fresh trouble for beleaguered...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge