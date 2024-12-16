MSSASA resolves to continue dialogue with state govt on job security

Shillong, Dec 16: The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) on Monday resolved to continue with its negotiations with the State Government on formulation of a policy for job security of the SSA teachers during its general meeting held at Students’ Field, Jaiaw.

At the same time, the MSSSA also resolved to urge upon the State Government to constitute an Empowered Committee for further discussions on this issue of the SSA teacher and also to come up with a policy pertaining to job security.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, MSSASA president, Aristotle Rymbai said that the members of the Empowered Committee should be officials from the Law department, Personnel department, Education department and also members from the SSA teachers’ associations.

He also informed that they are requesting the state government to exempt all the SSA teachers who have joined on or before July 1, 2020 to clear the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) examination.

According to him, they are seeking exemption since as per the notification issued by the government on July 1, 2020 which clearly stated that from the date of issuing of the notification MTET qualification is mandatory in the State.

MSSASA president also informed that they will have a third round of meeting with the state government on Tuesday at 11am.