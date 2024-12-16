Monday, December 16, 2024
Historic suspension bridge on Myntdu River needs urgent repair, strengthening

By: From Our Correspondent

Jowai, Dec 16: The historic suspension bridge on Myntdu River, built by the British in 1917, is now over a century old, and its condition is deteriorating rapidly. Once a vital structure for travel between Jaintia Hills in India and Jaintiapur which is now in Bangladesh, the bridge, originally constructed to allow the Jaintia kings and local villagers to traverse the region, has served generations of residents. Today, it is used daily by people from Mustem, Muphlang and Jowai for commuting, recreational activities such as fishing, picnicking, swimming etc.
However, the bridge, which falls under the jurisdiction of Khimmusniang, Jowai, is facing serious structural damage that threatens its safety. Several steel components of the bridge have been stolen or cut by unidentified individuals, leaving the structure vulnerable. This act of vandalism has sparked concern among local residents and officials.
Aridauni Lamare, the Headman of Khimmusniang, recently visited the site to inspect the damage. Lamare expressed his deep concern, stating that the bridge now poses a significant risk to the public, especially women and children who regularly use it.

“The condition of this bridge is deteriorating, and it’s becoming unsafe. We urge the authorities to take immediate action to repair it,” Lamare said. He also called for a full investigation into the theft of steel components, urging the government to take action against those responsible for the damage.

Local residents, including those from Mustem village, have voiced their concerns about the potential collapse of the bridge if it is not properly maintained. Some have even called for a modernization of the bridge’s materials, proposing that the wooden footpaths be replaced with copper or steel to ensure the safety and longevity of the structure.

In addition to these structural concerns, Lamare took the opportunity to remind visitors of the importance of keeping the area clean. He urged people not to discard plastic bags and other waste along the banks of the Myntdu River, which serves as the drinking water source for the town of Jowai.

“The construction of such bridges, dating back to the British era, is not just part of our history but also an essential part of our community. These structures are not only historical landmarks but also integral to our daily lives. We must ensure that they are preserved for future generations,” Lamare emphasized.

Local authorities and residents are calling on the relevant authorities to act swiftly to repair and restore this iconic bridge, preserving both its historical significance and its role in the community. The fate of this bridge, which has stood for over a century, remains uncertain unless urgent measures are taken to address both the vandalism and the wear and tear caused by decades of use.

