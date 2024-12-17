Bill on simultaneous polls likely to be introduced in LS today

New Delhi, Dec 16: A constitutional amendment bill for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously is likely to be introduced in Parliament on Tuesday and could be referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.

A top government functionary said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on “one nation, one election”, was expected to be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. After its introduction, Meghwal will request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.

The joint panel will be constituted on a pro-rata basis, based on the strength of MPs of various parties. As the largest party, the BJP will get chairmanship of the committee, besides several members, the functionary said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was a member of the high-level committee is likely to be present in the Lower House at the time of Bill’s introduction, the functionary said. The Union Cabinet last week decided to hold simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies but opted to leave “as of now” how local body polls are held. Meghwal may tell the Lower House that since the Bill will need wider consultations with lawmakers and the public, it should be sent to a joint committee.

The speaker will seek the names of members for the proposed panel from the parties on the same day. (PTI)