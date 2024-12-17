Tuesday, December 17, 2024
NATIONAL

Cong MPs protest over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Dec 16: Several Congress MPs led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a protest in the Parliament premises on Monday, demanding justice for Hindus facing atrocities in Bangladesh and the alleged removal of a photo of Pakistan surrendering to India from the Army headquarters.
Priyanka Gandhi said she had given a notice to talk about Vijay Diwas in the Lok Sabha. The Wayanad MP claimed that after initial approval, she was allegedly told that she could not talk on it as the government would.
“Till then, they did not remember and I guess then they gave a chance to Nishikant Dubey who raised the issue and said something. Then I spoke. I was raising only two issues. First, I wanted to pay tributes to all the martyred soldiers and the people who stood by the Army,” she told reporters in the Parliament premises.
“I also wanted to remember Indira Gandhi because of her ability to act decisively. Under her leadership, we fought the war and won,” she said.
Priyanka Gandhi also raised the issue of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.
“The fight that we had fought (in 1971) was about principles, for democracy, against the atrocities that were being committed. These principles made India great. Our independence struggle was also based on these principles. We were alone at that time.
“She (Indira Gandhi) travelled across the globe, saying this atrocity must be stopped. Nobody stood up but our country did. Indira ji did, our army did and our people stood up,” she said.
The Congress MP asserted that she wanted to say atrocities were being committed against minorities in Bangladesh. (PTI)

