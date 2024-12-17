Film industry veterans mourn the demise of legend Zakir Hussain

The tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain left for the heavenly abode on December 15, leaving a huge void in India’s music.

With his excellence and humility, the Ustad touched many lives, young and old, people in positions of power and the common man. Such is the impact of one of the greatest tabla players that his demise feels like a personal loss to many.

Several members of the film fraternity like Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, A. R. Rahman, Mohanlal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hansal Mehta, and others shared their condolences on his demise.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to his social media and shared an image of Zakir Hussain. He wrote, “Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Sahab. He was truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage. Om Shanti”.

Veteran Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan took to his X, formerly Twitter and shared an old image in which Zakir Hussain could be seen giving the taal to the actor as the latter plays tabla. He wrote, “Zakir Bhai! He left too soon.

Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman called Zakir an inspiration and expressed his regret for not collaborating with him in recent years. He wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us.

I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss”.

Veteran Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wrote on his X, “Ustad Zakir Hussain’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of music. His rhythms united hearts across borders. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers”.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, also paid tribute to the legendary musician with a heartfelt image that featured her alongside Zakir Hussain and her father, Randhir Kapoor. She wrote, “Maestro forever”.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, also took to his X, and wrote, “The maestro who made so many sleepless nights at Hindustani classical concerts memorable. The man who knew how to engage with an audience through his artistry. The Ustad who made the tabla sexy. Goodbye Ustad Zakir Hussain”.

President Murmu,

PM Modi, condole

Zakir Hussain’s death

Leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and said he will be remembered as a “true genius” who mesmerised generations of music lovers across the world.

President Murmu said the passing away of Hussain was a “great loss” to the world of music. She conveyed her deepest condolences to his family members and countless admirers.

“He was known for his extraordinary creativity and inventiveness. He mesmerised generations of music lovers across the world. “He was a bridge between the musical traditions of India and the West. I had the privilege of conferring the Padma Vibhushan upon him,” she wrote in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday paid tributes to the iconic tabla player, saying he will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music. Expressing grief at his death, Modi said he brought tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm.

Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity, Modi said. (Agencies)