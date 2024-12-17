POT POURRI

Outbreak of sheep, goat plague reported in Mongolia

Ulan Bator, Dec 16: An outbreak of a highly contagious disease affecting sheep and goats has been reported in the western Mongolian province of Khovd, local media reported on Monday.

“Several cases of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), commonly known as sheep and goat plague, have been confirmed in Bulgan soum (an administrative subdivision) of the province,” the Bulgan soum governor’s office said in a statement.

As a result of the outbreak, the soum has been placed under quarantine for an undetermined period, the statement added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The livestock sector is a cornerstone of the Mongolian economy, but frequent outbreaks of livestock diseases pose significant challenges to the industry.

Mongolia is one of the world’s last surviving nomadic countries, where livestock husbandry plays a crucial role in diversifying the landlocked nation’s mining-dependent economy. As of the end of 2023, the country had 64.7 million livestock, with goats comprising 38.1 per cent of the total, according to the National Statistics Office. (IANS)

Japan’s largest bank apologises over theft

Tokyo, Dec 16: Japan’s biggest bank apologised Monday for the alleged theft by an employee of more than 1 billion yen (USD 6.6 million) from customers’ safe deposit boxes.

The bank, formally known as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., said Monday that it was investigating and that verified thefts from about 20 of the 60 clients thought to have been affected amounted to 300 million yen (nearly USD 2 million). Compensation was being worked out, it said.

The thefts occurred at two Tokyo branches of the bank, from April 2020 until the end of October this year, when the problem was discovered.

MUFG’s president and CEO Junichi Hanzawa told reporters the female employee responsible for managing the safe deposit boxes and their keys is suspected of taking advantage of that position to steal cash and other valuables.

“The case has undermined the customers’ trust and confidence and shaken the very foundation of our banking business,” Hanzawa said. He apologised for causing concern and trouble to MUFG clients. (AP)

Professionals, kids from 65 countries participate in AI competition

Moscow, Dec 16: Young children and professionals from 65 countries, including India, have taken part in AIChallenge, an international AI competition for children organised by Sberbank and AI Alliance Russia.

India became second in the number of registered participants at the AI Challenge. Participants from other BRICS countries include Ethiopia, Egypt, and South Africa.

The children worked on technological business cases in 16 areas, spanning metallurgy, agriculture, investment, creative industries, and many more.

The participants competed in three categories of varying complexity. Everyone, regardless of their level of knowledge and skill in the field, was able to prove themselves by working on business challenges using AI solutions. The AI Challenge winners were from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The youngest AI Challenge winner, Oleg Zamkov from Moscow, is 10 years old.

“The AI Challenge contest is designed to help kids improve their AI skills and make their first contribution to the development of technology for the benefit of humanity. In partnership with AI Alliance Russia and leading Russian universities, we are creating new opportunities to train world-class, talented young professionals in Russia,” AlexanderVedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank: The winners of the Al Challenge noted that it was fun and challenging to work on technological business cases. With AI Challenge, boys and girls have become more confident in their abilities, fostered their AI and teamwork skills, and are now ready for even more challenging competitions. (IANS)

Popeye, Tintin to enter public domain in 2025

Washington, Dec 16: Popeye can punch without permission and Tintin can roam freely starting in 2025. The two classic comic characters who first appeared in 1929 are among the intellectual properties becoming public domain in the United States on Jan 1. That means they can be used and repurposed without permission or payment to copyright holders.

This year’s crop of newly public artistic creations lacks the landmark vibes of last year’s entrance of into the public domain of Mickey Mouse. But they include a deep well of canonical works whose 95-year copyright maximums will expire. And the Disney icon’s public domain presence expands.

“It’s a trove! There are a dozen new Mickey cartoons – he speaks for the first time and dons the familiar white gloves,” said Jennifer Jenkins, director of Duke’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain. “There are masterpieces from Faulkner and Hemingway, the first sound films from Alfred Hitchcock, Cecil B. DeMille, and John Ford, and amazing music from Fats Waller, Cole Porter, and George Gershwin. Pretty exciting!” Here’s a closer look at this year’s crop. (AP)