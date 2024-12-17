S Korean investigators push to summon impeached president

Seoul, Dec 16: South Korean law enforcement authorities are pushing to summon impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning over his short-lived martial law decree as the Constitutional Court began its first meeting Monday on Yoon’s case to determine whether to remove him from office or reinstate him.

A joint investigative team involving police, an anti-corruption agency and the Defense Ministry said it plans to convey a request to Yoon’s office that he appear for questioning on Wednesday, as they expand a probe into whether his ill-conceived power grab amounted to rebellion.

Son Yeong-jo, an investigator with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, said the team plans to question Yoon on charges of rebellion and abuse of power. He declined to provide specifics when asked how investigators would respond if Yoon refuses to appear.

Son said the team tried to deliver the summons request to the presidential office but was rerouted to Yoon’s personal residence after presidential secretarial staff claimed they were unsure whether conveying the request to the impeached president was part of their duties.

Ruling party steps down

The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) of South Korea said Monday on that he is stepping down amid growing internal strife following the National Assembly’s vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

PPP leader Han Dong-hoon made the announcement during a press conference after an impeachment motion against Yoon was passed 204-85 on Saturday over his botched imposition of martial law on December 3. The results showed 12 PPP lawmakers likely broke from their party line to vote in favour of impeachment. Han expressed support for Yoon’s impeachment on Thursday despite his earlier calls for the president’s ‘orderly’ exit. “I am stepping down as the leader of the People Power Party,” Han said.

“It has become impossible to carry out my duties as party chief due to the collapse of the party’s Supreme Council.”

Army’s Special Warfare Chief arrested

South Korea’s Army Special Warfare Command, Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun was arrested on Monday after a military court issued an arrest warrant for his alleged role in the short-lived imposition of martial law this month. The court issued the warrant for Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, who is accused of playing an ‘integral’ role in an insurrection and abusing his powers in connection with President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on December 3. (Agencies)