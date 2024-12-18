Wednesday, December 18, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

B’desh Law Adviser slams Modi’s Vijay Diwas post

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dhaka, Dec 17: Bangladesh interim government’s Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on X commemorating Victory Day saying, “India was merely an ally in this victory, nothing more.” Victory Day or “Bijoy Dibosh” is commemorated every year on December 16 when the Pakistan military surrendered to Indian forces in 1971, bringing about the liberation of Bangladesh.
Nazrul’s comment was reposted by the office of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.
Attaching a screenshot of Modi’s post that paid tribute to Indian soldiers for their role in the historic victory in 1971, Nazrul wrote on Facebook in Bengali on Monday, “I strongly protest. December 16, 1971, marks Bangladesh’s Victory Day. India was merely an ally in this victory, nothing more.” Yunus’ Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam shared Nazrul’s post, The Daily Star newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Convener Hasnat Abdullah also criticised Modi’s post.
Abdullah wrote on Facebook that this was Bangladesh’s Liberation War and it was for the country’s independence against Pakistan. He said Modi has claimed it was solely India’s war and their achievement, disregarding Bangladesh’s existence in their narrative.
“When India claims this independence as their achievement, I see this as a threat to our independence, sovereignty and oneness. It’s necessary for us to fight against this threat by India. We need to carry on this fight,” he wrote.
Modi, in a post on X, had said, “Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India’s historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us.
Chief Adviser Yunus led Bangladesh Monday in marking the 54th Victory Day, his speech making no mention of founding leader Mujibur Rahman while calling deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s administration the “world’s worst autocratic government”.
There was also no mention of India’s role in Yunus’ address to the Nation on Bijoy Dibosh.
India commemorates December 16 as Vijay Diwas when over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. (PTI)

Previous article
‘Stupid’ of Biden to let Kyiv use long-range US weapons: Trump
Next article
B’desh tribunal extends deadline for probe into charges against Hasina
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

TN CM felicitates Indian GM Gukesh

Chennai, Dec 17: World’s youngest chess champion D Gukesh was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K...
SPORTS

A year of chaos and heartbreaks for Indian wrestling

New Delhi, Dec 17: In an ideal world, politics and sport are not meant to be mixed. But...
SPORTS

NZ beat England by 423 runs in 3rd Test

Hamilton, Dec 17: Captain Ben Stokes was unable to bat because of a hamstring injury on Tuesday as...
SPORTS

Ruthless Matthews powers WI to win against India

Navi Mumbai, Dec 17: Hayley Matthews’ scintillating 85 not out overshadowed Smriti Mandhana’s classy 62 as West Indies...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

TN CM felicitates Indian GM Gukesh

SPORTS 0
Chennai, Dec 17: World’s youngest chess champion D Gukesh...

A year of chaos and heartbreaks for Indian wrestling

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Dec 17: In an ideal world, politics...

NZ beat England by 423 runs in 3rd Test

SPORTS 0
Hamilton, Dec 17: Captain Ben Stokes was unable to...
Load more

Popular news

TN CM felicitates Indian GM Gukesh

SPORTS 0
Chennai, Dec 17: World’s youngest chess champion D Gukesh...

A year of chaos and heartbreaks for Indian wrestling

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Dec 17: In an ideal world, politics...

NZ beat England by 423 runs in 3rd Test

SPORTS 0
Hamilton, Dec 17: Captain Ben Stokes was unable to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge