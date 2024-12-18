National Nuggets

40 lambs killed in leopard attack in Himachal

HAMIRPUR, (HP)Dec 17: As many as 40 lambs were mauled to death in a leopard attack in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, forest officers said on Tuesday.The incident occurred on Monday evening in the Narayana Da Tal area where sheep herders had set up a camp while en route to their destinations, police said.A grazer had taken his sheep and goats to graze in the forest, leaving some lambs behind at the camp.Upon his return, he found 32 lambs dead and 12 others injured. Of these, eight succumbed to their injuries later.He attributed the deaths to a leopard attack, police said. The estimated loss due to the attack is between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, they added. (PTI)

Security guard drowns in water tank of housing society

THANE, Dec 17: A 54-year-old security guard accidentally fell into the water tank and drowned at a housing society in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.The incident occurred in a housing society in Badlapur town late on Monday night, an official said.Venkat Saheb Rao, a security guard at the building, accidentally fell into the water tank when he went to turn off a light around 11.15 pm, the official said.He said the fire brigade was alerted, and the man was brought out and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said. (PTI)

12-year-old girl raped, killed by her uncle

ARA, (Bihar) Dec 17: A 12-year-old girl has been raped and beaten to death allegedly by her uncle in Bhojpur district, police said on Tuesday.The accused has been arrested, a police officer said.The incident occured on Monday night.The girl had gone to her uncle’s house to borrow something. The accused then sexually assaulted and killed her, the members of the victim’s family claimed. They also told police that the accused had tied the girl’s body to a cot after killing her.When family members started looking for the girl, they went to the accused’s house and found her body tied to a cot. By the time other residents of the locality also reached the spot, the police said. (PTI)

QR codes to tell water levels in Gurugram

GURUGRAM, Dec 17: To make people aware of the falling groundwater level in Gurugram, QR codes are being installed in the villages under the Atal Bhujal Yojana.On scanning the QR code, information about the groundwater level of the concerned village, village population, Sarpanch and other information will appear.QR codes are being installed at government schools, and Anganwadi centres of 153 villages in the district. Atal Bhujal programme is being run under the aegis of the Irrigation Department of Haryana.For this, several steps are being taken in the selected villages. This includes monitoring of groundwater, renovation of ponds and connecting them to canals, among other works. So that the exploitation of groundwater is reduced and the water level can be improved. At the same time, people are also being made aware to save water. (IANS)