NZ beat England by 423 runs in 3rd Test

Hamilton, Dec 17: Captain Ben Stokes was unable to bat because of a hamstring injury on Tuesday as England slumped to a 423-run loss to New Zealand before tea on the fourth day on the third Test.

Stokes strained his left hamstring while bowling on the third day and could not take the field as England was bowled out for 234 as it chased an impossible target of 658 for victory.

New Zealand’s winning margin matched its largest Test win by runs of a 423-run win over Sri Lanka in 2018 and prevented England from completing a series whitewash. England had an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first Test by eight wickets and the second by 323 runs.

England resumed its second innings Tuesday at 18-2 after losing the wickets of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley late on day three after New Zealand, leading by 204 on the first innings, was dismissed for 453.

Joe Root made 54 and Jacob Bethell 76 in a 104-run partnership for the third wicket which briefly fanned England’s hopes that it might somehow endure for two full days to draw the match. But dogged perseverance is not a feature of England cricket in the “Bazball” quick-scoring era and instead it maintained a policy of all-out attack before the final wicket fell midway through the second session.

After lunch Gus Atkinson blasted 43 from 41 balls with seven fours and a six and Ollie Pope made 17 but wickets fell steadily and the result became inevitable.

New Zealand’s win owed a great deal to the contribution of Mitchell Santner in the first innings who made 76 batting at No. 8 and worked with Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Will O’Rourke to add 116 runs for New Zealand’s three wickets. That allowed New Zealand to reach 347 after losing the toss and being sent in.

Santner’s last-wicket stand with O’Rourke which lasted 77 minutes at the end of the first day and the start of the second was a display of resilience which had been missing from New Zealand’s performances in the first two tests.

Santner then took 3-7 while New Zealand’s presumptive new-ball pairing of Henry and O’Rourke shared seven wickets as England was bowled out for 143 in a session and a half in its first innings.

Southee has been the spearhead of New Zealand’s attack for many years, mostly in combination with Trent Boult. But this was his 107th and final Test before his retirement from international cricket and Boult no longer is contracted by New Zealand Cricket.

That means Henry and O’Rourke likely will share the new ball from now on in a New Zealand pace attack which will be strengthened when Kyle Jamieson returns from a back injury.

Kane Williamson scored 156, his 33rd test century and his fifth in consecutive tests in Hamilton, to anchor New Zealand’s second innings of 453 in which Will Young and Daryl Mitchell both made 60 and Santner made 49. Santner took 4-85 in the second innings.

Brook was named Player of the Series for his centuries in the first two Tests which were vital in turning those matches in England’s favour. He scored 171 in the first Test and 123 in the second, both at times when England had lost early wickets. (AP)