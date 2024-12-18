TN CM felicitates Indian GM Gukesh

Chennai, Dec 17: World’s youngest chess champion D Gukesh was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and others at a function organised by the state government here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister presented him with a cheque for Rs 5 crore and a shawl on behalf of the state government and announced to establish a Home of Chess Academy through the state sports department to encourage talent and groom achievers in the state.

“Tamil Nadu has a history of having 31 Chess grandmasters out of 85 in India. This felicitation is not only for Gukesh but also for all achievers. A Home of Chess Academy will be established to encourage the talent and to groom achievers,” the Chief Minister said.

“I laud our Gukesh for becoming the world chess champion at the young age of 18. Our Chennai lad has set a record and the entire world is appreciating him,” Stain said.

The Chief Minister asked Gukesh’s parents to come on stage and handed over the cheque in their presence.

At the event, Stalin said Gukesh became a grandmaster when he was 12 years and a world chess champion at 18. “So, take him as your inspiration and achieve. We should create lakhs of Gukeshes,” Stain said.

Whenever the DMK was in power it encouraged sportspersons and recognised their achievements. Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi felicitated former five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand and now Gukesh is being felicitated, he said.

As in the game of chess, one should be prepared to make meaningful sacrifices to gain big victories in life, he said. (PTI)