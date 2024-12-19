Thursday, December 19, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Chelsea rallies to beat Real Madrid 2-1 Women’s CL

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Madrid, Dec 18: United States striker Catarina Macario entered as a halftime substitute and converted two penalties for Chelsea in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid that helped the English club finish top of its Women’s Champions League group with a 100% record on Tuesday.
Madrid was already sure of qualifying for the quarterfinals along with Chelsea, but needed a win at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to go through as the Group B winner.
The Spanish team was on course for victory when Caroline Weir opened the scoring in the seventh minute after her shot could only be parried onto the post by Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and into the net.
Macario was brought on at halftime and made a huge difference, with her incisiveness leading to a penalty when she was tripped by Olga Carmona.
The Brazil-born Macario curled a right-footed shot high into the net in the 51st minute and converted a second penalty into almost exactly the same spot in the 56th after Chelsea midfielder Wieke Kaptein flicked the ball into the outstretched left hand of Carmona.
Chelsea won all six of its group games and has yet to lose this season under new coach Sonia Bompastor. In the Women’s Super League in England, Chelsea has won nine games and drawn the other.Another team to wrap up group play with a maximum 18 points was Lyon, the eight-time champion, after a 1-0 victory at home to two-time winner Wolfsburg. Danielle van de Donk scored in the 81st.
Both teams had already qualified, with Lyon guaranteed to win Group A.
Roma beat Galatasaray 3-0 in the other Group A game, while Twente defeated Celtic 3-0 in Group B. All four of those teams had already been eliminated. (AP)

Previous article
Tiboklang Biam, Nerisa Nongrum shine in Mawphanlur Half Marathon
Next article
Juventus thrash Cagliari 4-0 in Italian Cup
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

High time NCA gives clarity on Shami’s fitness, says Rohit

Brisbane, Dec 18: India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said it is high time the NCA provides clarity...
SPORTS

Ashwin bows out of internationals with shock retirement call

Brisbane, Dec 18: India’s premier off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement...
SALANTINI JANERA

SGH-o rama tarina chamgipa tangkarangko jakkalsreta ine Nokma badi ka·a

TURA: South Garo Hills a·jani song damsaona rama tariangna chamatgipa tangka paisarangko kragija dake jakkalsreta ine matnangenba, ia...
SPORTS

Rain plays spoilsport as third Test ends in a draw

Brisbane, Dec 18: India escaped with a crucial draw in the weather-hit third Test against Australia after intermittent...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

High time NCA gives clarity on Shami’s fitness, says Rohit

SPORTS 0
Brisbane, Dec 18: India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday...

Ashwin bows out of internationals with shock retirement call

SPORTS 0
Brisbane, Dec 18: India’s premier off-spinner R Ashwin on...

SGH-o rama tarina chamgipa tangkarangko jakkalsreta ine Nokma badi ka·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: South Garo Hills a·jani song damsaona rama tariangna...
Load more

Popular news

High time NCA gives clarity on Shami’s fitness, says Rohit

SPORTS 0
Brisbane, Dec 18: India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday...

Ashwin bows out of internationals with shock retirement call

SPORTS 0
Brisbane, Dec 18: India’s premier off-spinner R Ashwin on...

SGH-o rama tarina chamgipa tangkarangko jakkalsreta ine Nokma badi ka·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: South Garo Hills a·jani song damsaona rama tariangna...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge