Juventus thrash Cagliari 4-0 in Italian Cup

Turin, Dec 18: After enduring weeks of lackluster performances and growing dissent from their loyal supporters, Juventus gave their fans a reason to celebrate with a commanding 4-0 victory over Cagliari in the Italian Cup on Tuesday. The emphatic win not only showcased their potential but also set the stage for a promising showdown in the quarterfinals.

The defending champions will face Empoli in February, after the latter secured their spot by eliminating Fiorentina on penalties earlier this month. This victory comes as a much-needed boost for the Bianconeri, who have been navigating turbulent waters in both domestic and international competitions.

Juventus entered the match under intense scrutiny. While they had triumphed over Manchester City in the Champions League just last week, their domestic form left much to be desired. Four consecutive draws in Serie A had left fans frustrated, with the tipping point coming during a dismal stalemate at home against Venezia, the league’s bottom club. The jeers from the Allianz Stadium faithful following that match painted a clear picture of the growing disconnect between the team and its supporters.Tuesday night, however, offered an opportunity for redemption, and Juventus seized it with vigor.

Early Scare and First-Half Redemption

The match began with a nervy spell for Juventus as Cagliari threatened to break the deadlock. However, the home side weathered the early storm and gradually imposed their authority on the game. The breakthrough came on the stroke of halftime, courtesy of Dusan Vlahovic. Kenan Yildiz, displaying exceptional vision, threaded a delightful pass to Vlahovic in the heart of the penalty area. Surrounded by four defenders, the Serbian striker showcased his composure and skill, turning swiftly before firing a precise shot off the inside of the right post. The goal was met with a deafening roar from the crowd, signaling the start of a dominant display.

Juventus carried their momentum into the second half, with Teun Koopmeiners doubling their lead shortly after the restart. The Dutch midfielder delivered a masterclass in set-piece execution, curling a sensational free kick into the top left corner, leaving Cagliari goalkeeper Simone Scuffet rooted to the spot.

Francisco Conceição, a constant menace throughout the night, added his name to the scoresheet in the 80th minute. The young winger capitalized on a defensive lapse, coolly slotting the ball past Scuffet to put the result beyond doubt.

The night’s crowning moment came in the dying minutes, courtesy of Nico González. Starting a solo run from deep within his own half, González outpaced the Cagliari defense before producing an exquisite lob over the advancing Scuffet. (AP)