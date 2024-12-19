Tiboklang Biam, Nerisa Nongrum shine in Mawphanlur Half Marathon

Nongstoin, Dec 18: The Mawphanlur Runsafari Half Marathon 2024 concluded with great success on December 14, at the scenic Mawphanlur Village in Meghalaya.

Organized by Real Sports India, also known as Sportive, the event was supported by the Department of Tourism of Meghalaya, Indiatourism Shillong, Ministry of Tourism (Government of India), the Social Empowerment Department of Meghalaya, Sports and Youth Services of Meghalaya, the District Administration of West Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills, along with the enthusiastic involvement of the local community in Mawphanlur.

Special recognition was given to veteran runners from Shillong, Shyamali Chakraborty and Pratap Das, for their pivotal coordination efforts.

The participants competed in three categories—21 km, 10 km, and 5 km—on a route that combined both road and trail, offering participants a challenging yet breathtaking journey through the lush valleys of Mawphanlur.

A total of 313 runners, including participants from Delhi, West Bengal, Guwahati, and various parts of Meghalaya, took part in the event. Many runners described the terrain as one of the most demanding yet rewarding they had encountered.

Notable participants included DD Shira, Director of Sports and Youth Services in Meghalaya, and Swapnil Tembe, IAS and Director of Education in Meghalaya, both of whom successfully completed the 21 km race.

The event also saw an inspiring performance from 72-year-old Shishir Sahoo, who finished the 10 km run, demonstrating exceptional endurance and determination.The marathon had a dual mission: to promote the natural beauty and tourism potential of Mawphanlur and to encourage young people to say no to drugs.

In the women’s 21 km category, the winners were Nerisa Nongrum, Ibanuilen Khongwir, and Florika Swer, while in the men’s category, Tiboklang Biam, Hepstarly Lyngkhoi, and Donkupar Marbaniang secured the top spots.

The 10 km race saw Marqeenless Ramslei, Claire Zones Zala Kharbhih, and Mary Queen Pale dominate the women’s division, while Wankyrmen L Mawphlang, Wolbetstar Ramsiej, and Rangkijonathan Pathaw led the men’s race.

The 5 km category featured Angelista Syiemlieh, Ayden Fedenzo N Marwein, and Lamshwamaphei Marngar as the leading women, with Bankerlang Rani, an unnamed runner with bib number 5136, and Keshar Prasad Gupta from Kolkata winning in the men’s division.