Friday, December 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Gain command over AI, Quantum Computing tech to spur India in innovation: Rajnath Singh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 19:  Indian scientists and engineers must specialise in high-end technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing to strengthen the country’s position in cutting-edge innovation in the global arena, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

He said this while addressing the inaugural session of the Indian National Academy of Engineering’s Annual Convention at IIT Delhi. Singh emphasised that these niche technologies are going to impact almost every sector in a big way in the coming times.

“Right now, we are in the initial phase. Our aim should be to first gain command over these technologies so that in the future, they can be used for the welfare of the people to fulfil their immediate basic needs,” he added.

Singh also pointed out that the world is continuously evolving, and the defence sector cannot remain untouched by this change. While India was left behind in terms of modern weapons and technology earlier, the country is now moving “towards self-reliance in defence at an unprecedented pace”, he said.

Lauding the role of IITs in the scientific development of the country, the Defence Minister also called for establishing an even better organic relationship among the industry, research and development organisations, and academia.

“In developed countries, academic campuses play an important role in progressing frontier technologies. There is a need to explore ways how to co-opt IIT Delhi and similar institutions of higher scientific learning and excellence with the government’s development campaign,” he said.

“India is the youngest country at present. Our youth have the passion and the ability to innovate. Our government stands with them at every step. We encourage their innovation and provide them with funds as per their needs.” He noted that the country today “has become a hub of innovation and start-ups,” resulting in continuous technological prowess. “We will always stand with our engineers and innovators. With our combined efforts, we will realise our dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” Singh said.

IANS

Previous article
Putin once again hails strength of India’s growing economy under PM Modi
Next article
Security tightened at Siliguri over Amit Shah tour to attend SSB programme
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

BGT 2024-25: Bumrah is a right-hand version of Wasim Akram, says Justin Langer

New Delhi, Dec 19: Former Australia head coach Justin Langer heaped rich praise on Jasprit Bumrah, calling India’s...
NATIONAL

Security tightened at Siliguri over Amit Shah tour to attend SSB programme

Kolkata, Dec 19: Security has been tightened at Siliguri in northern West Bengal's Darjeeling district ahead of Union...
Economy

Putin once again hails strength of India’s growing economy under PM Modi

Moscow, Dec 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday once again acknowledged India's growing economic prowess while highlighting...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC urges state govt to initiate consultations on allowing IMA to buy land

Shillong, Dec 19: The KHADC on Thursday adopted an official resolution to urge upon the state government to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BGT 2024-25: Bumrah is a right-hand version of Wasim Akram, says Justin Langer

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Dec 19: Former Australia head coach Justin...

Security tightened at Siliguri over Amit Shah tour to attend SSB programme

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 19: Security has been tightened at Siliguri...

Putin once again hails strength of India’s growing economy under PM Modi

Economy 0
Moscow, Dec 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday...
Load more

Popular news

BGT 2024-25: Bumrah is a right-hand version of Wasim Akram, says Justin Langer

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Dec 19: Former Australia head coach Justin...

Security tightened at Siliguri over Amit Shah tour to attend SSB programme

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 19: Security has been tightened at Siliguri...

Putin once again hails strength of India’s growing economy under PM Modi

Economy 0
Moscow, Dec 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge